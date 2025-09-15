Neville makes Amorim sack prediction after Man Utd lose to Man City: ‘We’ve seen this film’

Man Utd legend Gary Neville insists that Ruben Amorim’s ideas have now “got to land very quickly” after the Red Devils lost 3-0 to Man City in the Manchester Derby.

The Red Devils had a nightmare 2024/25 season which saw them finish 15th in the Premier League, while Amorim lost the Europa League final to Tottenham, meaning Man Utd don’t have European football this term.

But things aren’t much better this campaign with one win, one draw and two defeats from their opening four Premier League matches after their loss to arch-rivals Man City on Sunday.

Phil Foden opened the scoring with a header on 18 minutes before Haaland doubled the Citizens’ lead on 53 minutes with a well-taken finish over Altay Bayindir.

Norway international Haaland then wrapped up the game on 68 minutes by producing another brilliant finish after running the full length of the Man Utd half before sliding the ball past Bayindir.

And former Man Utd defender Neville now reckons Amorim comes under increased pressure after spending over £200m on new players over the summer.

Neville said on Sky Sports: “I think there will be some pressure applied to the manager and his rigidity of sticking with the system.

“City have beaten them well and comfortably. United had some good moments in the game – the first 15 minutes and the first five minutes of the second half. City, in big moments, have had better players. Foden, Doku, Haaland have stood out.

“There have been times when I have seen United lose this type of match when I feel angry and frustrated. I just feel nothing, which is even worse.

“This has been a nothing of a performance. United have just been beaten. With Chelsea next week, another defeat and big questions would start to be asked.”

Neville reckons if their current form carries on into October then the Man Utd board will be faced with another potential decision over whether to sack Amorim or not.

He added: “Man Utd are 14th, we’re only four games in.

“We can’t be getting into October where Man Utd are 14th or 15th in the league otherwise the manager will be in trouble. They have to start winning quickly.

“Next week if they lose [against Chelsea], they would go to 15th and 16th. It’s five games in and before you know it you’re in October and they’re in the bottom half of the table. And that’s where they can’t be, having spent £200million and giving him a pre-season.

“There’s got to be a turnaround pretty quickly, and the manager’s idea has got to land very quickly with the players.”

Neville continues: “I’m worried about the manager, I’m worried about what’s going to happen in this next few weeks.

“I don’t think it’s a time for panic, but I’ve seen this before, we’ve seen this film.”