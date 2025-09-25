According to reports, Manchester United have already ‘closed a deal’ ahead of the winter transfer window, while Kobbie Mainoo is ‘ready to leave’.

It has been a hectic couple of months at Man Utd, who have overseen a major squad overhaul under head coach Ruben Amorim and INEOS.

In the summer window, the Red Devils invested around £230m to sign Benjamin Sesko, Bryan Mbeumo, Matheus Cunha and Senne Lammens, while they offloaded several unwanted stars.

Most of their bomb squad exited the Premier League giants in the summer, with Marcus Rashford, Alejandro Garnacho, Rasmus Hojlund, Antony and Jadon Sancho moving elsewhere.

Mainoo was also heavily linked with an exit in the summer as he has fallen in the pecking order under Amorim, who does not appear to be a huge fan of the England international.

Injuries and a loss of form have impacted the centre-midfielder in recent years, while it remains to be seen whether he can fit into Amorim’s preferred 3-4-3 formation.

Towards the end of the summer transfer window, Mainoo submitted a request to leave Man Utd on loan as he was unhappy after being an unused substitute in the first two Premier League games of this season.

Despite this, Mainoo had this request denied as Man Utd felt his exit would have left them short of midfield options amd he has been more involved in recent weeks.

However, Mainoo is still behind Bruno Fernandes and others in the pecking order at Man Utd, so The Mirror are reporting that he is ‘ready to leave’ his boyhood club in January.

Mainoo is said to be ‘desperate’ to play regularly and boost his chances of playing for England at next year’s World Cup, so he is ‘still prepared’ to leave after ‘holding private talks’ with Amorim.

The report claims:

‘Amid his frustrations, Mainoo remains keen – should things not improve at United – to seal a loan move in the next transfer window. Amorim held private talks with Mainoo last week and was told he is still part of his plans, while being challenged to do more to fight for his place in the team. ‘While Tuchel has made it clear he will not considering calling Mainoo into his squad until he has secured more minutes on the pitch. Thus, Mainoo has accepted he will have no choice but to request another loan move elsewhere in January, should he still find himself on the fringes of Amorim’s team.’

The possible exit of Mainoo could raise funds for a new midfielder as they plot a move for Carlos Baleba, but they are currently working on deals for talented teenagers.

Man Utd are ‘very close to signing’ a Barcelona target, while they have ‘closed a deal’ to secure the services of Cristian Orozco.

This is according to journalist Pipe Sierra, who claimed on X: “Exclusive: Preliminary agreement for Cristian Orozco (17) to become a new player for #ManUtd.

“The pivot from #FortalezaCEIF and captain of Colombia U-17 will travel next year when he reaches the age of majority. The deal was closed alongside the club Rojo F.C.”

This has subsequently been backed up by journalist Ben Jacobs, who confirms that Man Utd have ‘agreed a deal’.