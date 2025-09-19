According to reports, Manchester United have ‘set’ their ‘price’ for academy product Kobbie Mainoo amid interest from Real Madrid.

Mainoo has been heavily linked with a potential exit from Man Utd over recent months as he has fallen in the pecking order following the appointment of Ruben Amorim.

United’s head coach is clearly not a huge fan of Mainoo, who has struggled to find a home in his preferred 3-4-3 formation.

This has contributed to Mainoo’s loss of form over the past year, and he looked to leave Man Utd after being an unused substitute in his side’s first couple of Premier League games this season.

At the time, Serie A giants Napoli looked to sign Mainoo on loan, but this move was blocked by INEOS and Amorim, who felt they could not let him leave as his exit would have left them short on midfield options.

Subsequently, Amorim has eased Mainoo into the fold, and he was a bright spark in an otherwise dour afternoon as Man Utd lost 3-0 to Man City last weekend.

However, it still remains to be seen whether Mainoo’s long-term future is at Man Utd, as he has also attracted interest from Real Madrid.

A report from Spanish outlet Fichajes claims Real Madrid have ‘set their sights on finding successors to Luka Modric and Toni Kroos’ and Mainoo is their ‘main target’.

Though it is also noted that a ‘deal will not be easy’ as Man Utd’s ‘clear stance’ on Mainoo’s future is a ‘bombshell’, because ‘if anyone wants to sign their star player, they’ll have to pay €90 million’ (around £78m).

Man Utd can demand a sizable fee for Mainoo as he is under contract until 2027, though this reported price is higher than the £40m they requested in the summer.

The report explains: