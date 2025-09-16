Amorim to be sacked by Man Utd on one condition with players ‘perplexed’ at Mainoo decision

Man Utd boss Ruben Amorim will reportedly be sacked on one condition as Kobbie Mainoo’s situation at the club has baffled his Red Devils team-mates.

The Red Devils had a fairly busy summer, bringing in five new players to help Amorim turn around his fortunes after his side finished 15th in the Premier League last term.

Man Utd have not started much better with more inconsistent performances meaning they are currently 14th after one win, one loss and two defeats in their opening four fixtures.

Matheus Cunha, Benjamin Sesko and Bryan Mbeumo joined in deals totalling close to £200m as Man Utd look to avoid being one of the lowest scoring sides in the Premier League, like last season.

However, many fans and former players reckon some of that money would have been better utilised to bring in a new midfielder before the deadline on September 1.

Man Utd did attempt to bring in Carlos Baleba earlier in the window but a deal was never realistic for this summer with Brighton hoping to get a fee of around £115m for the Cameroon international.

Their need for a defensive midfielder was evident again on Sunday when they lost 3-0 to arch-rivals Man City with Amorim issuing a defiant message following suggestions he should change his style to suit the players at his disposal.

Amorim said: “I won’t change my philosophy. If they [Manchester United board] want it changed, you change the man.

“I am not going to change my philosophy. I will play my way until I want to change. I accept it is not a record you should have at Manchester United. But there are a lot of things that you have no idea about what happened in the last months.

“I understand everything. [Criticism] is normal, but I don’t accept that we are not doing better. We are doing better and the results just don’t show that. The record says everything, I understand.

“My message is I will do everything. I will give everything. It is not my decision, the rest. I will do my best. I am suffering more than [the fans].”

There have been conflicting rumours about Amorim is under pressure from the Man Utd board or not but GiveMeSport now claim that he will only be sacked this season if he looks likely to miss out on European football for a second successive season.

GiveMeSport wrote: ‘Sources tell GMS that Sir Jim Ratcliffe feels the squad is good enough to qualify for the Champions League this season, and that Amorim’s job security will be more seriously discussed if the side is not on course for European football as the season progresses.

‘But as it stands, senior figures at Manchester United feel enough progress is being made, or potential shown, to not yet start exploring other candidates.’

Kobbie Mainoo is seen as one of Man Utd’s most talented players but Amorim continues to leave him on the bench with talkSPORT claiming that the decision has ‘perplexed’ his team-mates.

The website wrote: ‘Newcastle boss Eddie Howe is known to be an admirer of Mainoo and would consider testing United’s resolve if the 21-year-old continues to find himself out in the cold.

‘talkSPORT has been told even Mainoo’s teammates are perplexed by Amorim’s lack of faith in the player who scored the winner for Man United in the 2024 FA Cup final, and also started for England in that summer’s European championship final in Berlin.’