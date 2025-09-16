Merson claims under-fire Man Utd boss Amorim ‘would have been a perfect fit for Chelsea’

Paul Merson thinks Ruben Amorim would have been better off at Chelsea.

Arsenal legend Paul Merson reckons Man Utd boss Ruben Amorim “would have been a perfect fit for Chelsea” as they have the players to suit his system.

The Red Devils had a nightmare 2024/25 season under Amorim with the Portuguese head coach guiding them to a 15th-placed finish in the Premier League, while losing the Europa League final to Tottenham.

Therefore, Man Utd have no European football this season and Amorim is already under pressure this term after gaining just four points from their opening four matches.

There have been some reports claiming that the Man Utd board are ‘losing patience’ with Amorim, while others insists he ‘retains’ their support.

Amorim told reporters that he will only change his philosophy if he decides it is necessary and won’t be forced into it by anyone else.

And Merson reckons his playing style would have been “perfect” for Chelsea but reckons he needs to change to have a chance of saving his job at Man Utd.

READ: Is this the team that takes Man Utd back into Europe? With or without Amorim…

Merson told Sky Sports: “Ruben Amorim, the way he wants to play, is a worry.

“He won’t change. He’ll look at it and say ‘I’ve got where I am today by playing the way I play’, using three at the back and high wing-backs.

“He would have been a perfect fit for Chelsea. They’ve got world-class wing-backs in Reece James and Malo Gusto, they’ve got the best holding midfield player in the league in Moises Caicedo. It would fit the players.

“You look at Man United and this system does not suit the squad they’ve got at all. The two wing-backs are nowhere near it, nowhere near good enough. And they are a big part of this formation working. No legs in midfield. Everything is up against him.

MORE ON MANCHESTER UNITED FROM F365…

👉 Ruben Amorim is the worst of 19 Sir Jim Ratcliffe mistakes at Manchester United

👉 Scholes slams Man Utd transfer ‘criminal offence’ as second ‘big issue’ for Amorim revealed

👉 Amorim ‘losing Man Utd dressing room’ as ‘senior players’ make play for his sacking

“You’ve got to be able to change now and then. You can tweak it, it’s horses for courses, that doesn’t mean you are abandoning your beliefs.

“I don’t see them finishing anywhere near it this season, there’s too much work to be done. They haven’t got the quality.

“They were decent against Burnley, but it ends up 2-2 and they need a penalty in the last minute. Their best two players are Mason Mount and Matheus Cunha, they cannot afford to be missed.

“He still hasn’t won back-to-back games in the league, nearly a year in. That’s unthinkable for a club like Man Utd. Unthinkable.

“I just wish he would change it every now and then and adapt to the personnel he’s got available. It’s worrying because he doesn’t know his best team, the back three don’t even play together every week. He’s been there a year, that’s a big, big worry.”