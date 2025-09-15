Sound the ‘losing the Manchester United dressing’ room klaxon; ‘the beginning of the end’ is nigh for Ruben Amorim.

After leading United to an historically terrible finish of 15th in his debut season at Old Trafford, admittedly with a helping hand from predecessor Erik ten Hag, we’re fairly sure that their current position of 14th isn’t the improvement Amorim was sure of as he nailed his colours to the 3-4-3 mast for the 427th time following defeat to Manchester City on Sunday.

“I won’t change my philosophy,” Amorim said. “If they [United hierarchy] want it changed, you change the man.

“I am not going to change my philosophy. I will play my way until I want to change. Guys, I understand [the questions] and I accept it is not a record you should have at Man United. But there are a lot of things that you have no idea about what happen in the last months.

“I understand everything. It is normal [if fans are losing faith], but I don’t accept that we are not doing better. We are doing better and the results don’t show that, the record says everything, I understand.

“My message is I will do everything. I will give everything. It is not my decision, the rest. I will do my best. I am suffering more than [the fans].”

After a £200m+ summer spend and the removal of the ‘no pre-season’ caveat, Amorim’s United have won just once in the Premier League this season, thanks to a 97th-minute Bruno Fernandes penalty in the 3-2 home victory over Burnley, and have also been dumped out of the League Cup by League Two Grimsby Town.

The latest defeat at the hands of bitter rivals Manchester City on Sunday offered little in the way of hope of a brighter future and seems to have acted as a line in the sand for the cabal of Manchester United pundits, who are running out of ways to praise his character as the bread in their feedback sh*t sandwich.

A report earlier on Monday claimed the United players are now ‘questioning his refusal to pivot mid-match, with his tactics struggling against the Premier League’s relentless pace’, and now the Daily Star add that Amorim is ‘losing the confidence of his dressing room’.

The report states:

‘Ruben Amorim is losing the confidence of his Manchester United dressing room. And the revelation could signal the beginning of the end of Amorim’s troubled time as United boss. It’s understood senior players have been left frustrated and confused by Amorim’s refusal to change his tactics. ‘Amorim’s approach to games and chosen style of play has become the hot topic of debate within the squad. And some players believe the Portuguese is hanging them out to dry, by continually asking them to fit into a system they are not able to adapt to.’

It begs the question as to whether a dressing room in the process of being lost has ever been recovered. We think not. And whether players secretly discussing a manager’s failing tactics are fully – or indeed in any way – committed to the system and ethos, or if they are in fact taking the path of least resistance: downing tools and waiting for the next chump to take the reins. Almost certainly.