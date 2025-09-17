Manchester United have been told to sell Bruno Fernandes and build around Kobbie Mainoo, but they face the ‘most excruciating’ outcome.

The Red Devils have endured a poor start to this season as they have only won one of their opening five games across all competitions.

Man Utd‘s midfield department is among their many problems as they are lacking a top-tier No.6 to bring the best out of Fernandes and/or Mainoo.

Fernandes has struggled since being moved into a deeper role, while Mainoo has been heavily linked with an exit in recent months as he’s only been a bit-part player under head coach Ruben Amorim.

Mainoo asked to leave Man Utd on loan in the summer, though his request was denied as club chiefs felt they lacked the necessary cover in midfield.

READ: Amorim to be sacked by Man Utd on one condition with players ‘perplexed’ at Mainoo decision



Despite this, Mainoo remains linked with an exit and Fabrizio Romano claimed earlier this week that it is “decision time” for Man Utd regarding his future.

And now, journalist Fraser Fletcher has revealed to our pals at TEAMtalk that Man City head coach Pep Guardiola has ‘approved’ a move for Man Utd, who would face the ‘most excruciating’ outcome if he’s sold to their rivals.

The report adds:

‘TEAMtalk understands that Pep Guardiola, widely regarded as one of the game’s finest tacticians, views Mainoo as one of England’s brightest prospects. ‘While transfers between Man Utd and Man City are rare, Guardiola’s admiration could make this a situation worth monitoring closely.’

MORE MAN UTD COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Man Utd co-owner Ratcliffe puts club up ‘for sale’ as asking price revealed amid ‘imminent clarity’

👉 Man Utd: Barcelona stance on ‘paying Rashford option’ revealed as ‘ultimate dream’ decided

👉 Who will be the next Man Utd manager if Ruben Amorim is sacked?



Despite this, ex-Man Utd player Paul Parker has explained why he thinks it’s time for his former club to offload Fernandes, while Mainoo and Carlos Baleba would combine well.

“I think Bruno in this team is a square peg trying to get into a round hole. It’s a big problem,” Parker told mybettingsites.co.uk.

“The manager is treating Bruno like a man in a cape who will save Manchester United but is it to the detriment of United that Bruno is playing? Can United get to where they need to be with Bruno? My answer is no. Mainoo is the future.”

“United need legs in the midfield. I would like Kobbie with Carlos Baleba. Two good footballers.

“One who can get up and down but has control and presence with the ball at his feet. He glides and it’s great to watch him. He’s a really good player. He’s clever, he’s got pace and his composure is great. United should have gone and got Baleba.”