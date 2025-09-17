According to reports, FC Barcelona have a clear stance on whether to sign Manchester United outcast Marcus Rashford permanently next year.

In the summer window, Rashford secured a dream move to join Barcelona as the Spanish giants settled on a loan with a buy option deal with Man Utd.

Barcelona were tempted to sign Rashford after he returned to form during his impressive loan spell at Aston Villa, in which he grabbed four goals and six assists in all competitions.

Raphinha and Lamine Yamal sparkled for Barcelona last season, but Barcelona’s priority in this summer’s window was to sign a new attacker to provide competition for places.

Hansi Flick’s side eventually settled on Rashford as their preferred target after missing out on Luis Diaz and Nico Williams, with the England international’s versatility mooted as a key factor behind the decision to sign him.

However, the 27-year-old has endured a slow start at Barcelona as he has only registered one goal involvement in his first four appearances.

This has fuelled speculation that he could return to Man Utd in 2026, though a new report in Spain claims he is part of their plans moving forward.

It is suggested that Barcelona already have a ‘priority 2026 plan’ regarding signings as they want a winger, a centre-back and a ‘galactico’.

The report claims Rashford currently stands out as an obvious option for the wing and they would be willing to ‘pay’ to sign him on one condition.

The report explains:

‘The second focus is on the wing. The club reserves the option of signing Marcus Rashford permanently if his loan agreement goes through this season. The Englishman is popular for his power, dribbling, and versatility, and if he maintains a high-level season, Barça will seriously consider paying the 30 million euro option. This would ensure an attacking trident with Lamine Yamal and Raphinha as their strike partners.’

Elsewhere, it is noted that Julian Alvarez and Erling Haaland are their main options to be their next ‘galactico’, though the Man City superstar is their ‘ultimate dream’ signing.

