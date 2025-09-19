Man Utd star now ‘tempted’ to join Cristiano Ronaldo as INEOS ‘want to sign’ ex-Barcelona man

Man Utd midfielder Casemiro is now ‘tempted’ to join Cristiano Ronaldo at Al-Nassr after receiving a lucrative offer, according to reports.

The Red Devils invested as much as £70m in Casemiro in August 2022 from Real Madrid with the legendary midfielder joining amid much fanfare.

However, things have not worked out for the Brazilian at Old Trafford with the Real Madrid legend potentially going down as one of the worst pieces of business in Man Utd history.

Many players underperformed under Ruben Amorim last season as the Red Devils finished 15th in the Premier League and failed to qualify for any European competitions.

After Amorim initially admitted struggling on how to get the best out of Casemiro last season, the Brazil international impressed the Portuguese head coach in the final couple of months of the campaign.

And Amorim has put his faith in the Brazil international this season too with Casemiro starting three of their four Premier League matches this term.

Casemiro reportedly turned down a big move to Saudi Arabia in the summer transfer window as he preferred to stay at Old Trafford ahead of this season.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano revealed a couple of weeks ago that he thought Casemiro would be leaving Man Utd at the end of the current campaign.

Romano said earlier this month: “For 2026, I think there is a concrete chance to see Casemiro leave Man Utd.

“This could be the final season for Casemiro at a high European level, and maybe [he could] try something different from 2026.

“This is not something decided, this is not something guaranteed, but from what I’m hearing in the industry, there is a feeling Casemiro might decide to take a different step from 2026.

“For Man Utd, he remains an important player but [is] also on a big salary, so to save that salary in 2026 could also be important for Man Utd in terms of Financial Fair Play. Casemiro will be one to watch for 2026.”

And now Spanish publication Mundo Deportivo insist that Casemiro – whose contract expires in the summer – is ‘being tempted by lucrative offers’, one of which is from Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr.

Casemiro does have a year option on his deal at Man Utd but the report explains why he is likely to depart, they add: ‘The Saudi club wants to reunite him with Cristiano Ronaldo, with whom he has previously worked at both Real Madrid and United. And it’s already clear they’ll spare no expense to make his dream a reality. Furthermore, it seems like a good time (given his age and track record) for the midfielder to take on other challenges and explore other leagues.

‘Added to this is the fact that Rubén Amorim’s team has been having a disastrous few years on a sporting level.’

One player Man Utd could look to bring to Old Trafford in the near future is Sporting CP winger Francisco Trincao, who played for Barcelona between 2020 and 2023.

Spanish website Fichajes insists that Man Utd ‘want’ Trincao, who has been impressing in attacking midfield for Sporting this term, and ‘could be reunited with Ruben Amorim, the manager who has best exploited his talent in the past’.

Despite being an important player, Sporting know an offer from Man Utd ‘could be difficult to resist’ and the Red Devils see Trincao ‘as an ideal reinforcement’.