Cristiano Ronaldo’s Man Utd transfer plan for January is ‘alive’ as reunion takes shape

Cristiano Ronaldo will once again attempt to persuade Bruno Fernandes to leave Man Utd in January and move to Saudi Arabia, according to reports.

Al-Hilal made Fernandes their priority early on in the summer with the Saudi Pro League side willing to give the Red Devils midfielder a tax-free contract worth £700,000-a-week plus bonuses, which is around three times what he earns at Old Trafford.

After talks between Fernandes’ agent, Miguel Pinho, and the Saudi club, the Man Utd captain decided to stay at the Premier League club for the time being.

Revealing why he opted to stay at Man Utd over a move to Saudi, Fernandes – who has also attracted interest from Al-Nassr and Al-Ittihad – said: “The president of Al Hilal called me a month ago to ask me about it.

“There was a waiting period for me to think about the future. As I have always said, I would be willing to do it if Manchester United thought so.

“I spoke to coach Ruben Amorim who, throughout that period, was very annoying to me not to go! The club said they would not be willing to sell me, only if I wanted to leave, that it was not a financial issue.”

Fernandes added: “It was a very ambitious proposal. The president was a fantastic person. We never discussed the amount [initially]. With my agent? Of course.

“Then, I spoke to my wife and family, and she asked me what my personal goals were in my career. She was someone who always supported me a lot.

“It was an easy move, even at a family level. I had Joao Cancelo there, my children are used to playing with him in the national team, we have a great friendship.

“But I want to maintain myself at the highest level, playing in the big competitions. and I feel capable of it.”

In a fresh update on Saudi interest in Fernandes, Fabrizio Romano revealed earlier this week that clubs in the Middle East are ready to return for the Man Utd captain in 2026.

Romano explained on his YouTube channel: “From Saudi, they want to return in the future. For 2026, keep an eye on Saudi because they will return. And then, it’s going to be up to Bruno to say ‘yes, I want to come’ or ‘no, I want to stay in Europe, no, I want to stay in Manchester United’.

“But from Saudi, they want to return for Bruno Fernandes, and they keep the name of Bruno Fernandes in their list for the future targets. Keep a close eye on the situation of Bruno Fernandes because Saudi want to return.”

And Spanish website Fichajes claim that current Portugal international team-mate Ronaldo ‘pressures’ Fernandes to join a Saudi club in January.

Ronaldo has ‘stepped up his efforts to convince his compatriot to join the Saudi Pro League’ as the former Man Utd striker’s ‘role in Saudi Arabia’s football project goes beyond his performance on the pitch’.

Although he failed to persuade Fernandes to join him in the summer transfer window, the report adds that ‘interest remains alive and could be revived by January 2026’.

The report continues: ‘The English club is experiencing financial difficulties and could seriously consider selling one of its most valuable assets if an attractive offer comes in. Fernandes is entering the final stretch of his contract, increasing the pressure to define his future.’