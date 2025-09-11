Man Utd unhappy at Amorim over ‘stupid and unnecessary move’ as ‘growing feeling’ emerges

Man Utd are increasingly ‘unhappy’ at how head coach Ruben Amorim deals with certain situations in the media, according to reports.

The Red Devils had a nightmare first campaign under the Portuguese boss with Amorim guiding Man Utd to a 15th-placed finish in the Premier League, while blowing their only chance of European qualification by losing the Europa League final to Tottenham.

Man Utd are currently in ninth position this season after a couple of close calls some them take four points in matches against Fulham and Burnley, while they were unlucky to lose 1-0 at home to Arsenal on the opening weekend.

It took a last-minute penalty from Bruno Fernandes for the Red Devils to beat newly-promoted Burnley 3-2 at Old Trafford with Amorim reportedly told that missing out on European football this season will prove ‘fatal’.

It is not just performances and results that are frustrating the Man Utd hierarchy with GiveMeSport claiming that the ‘unhappy’ board are ‘wanting Amorim to tone down his emotional public outbursts’.

Amorim’s decision to publicly claim that Kobbie Mainoo will be competing with Bruno Fernandes for a starting spot this season ’caused collateral damage that the Red Devils’ top brass could have done without as they negotiated a tricky end to the summer window’.

Jason Wilcox ended up having to persuade Mainoo to stay late in the window and not pursue a loan move away from Old Trafford and it was ‘seen as a stupid and unnecessary move by Amorim, one lacking emotional intelligence and empathy with Manchester United’s history of homegrown young stars’.

While GiveMeSport adds that there is a ‘growing feeling’ that Amorim needs to be more careful about what he says in front of the cameras before and after matches.

Former Man Utd chief scout Mick Brown – who is still well-connected at Old Trafford – reckons that the Red Devils will have to ask “more questions” of Amorim if he fails to beat Man City or Chelsea after the international break.

Brown told Football Insider: “A win is a win, at the end of the day. But I don’t think anybody will take confidence in the manager from a 3-2 win when you’ve dominated the game and end up relying on a penalty in the last minute.

“It’s not the type of result which makes you think they’ll be able to build on it. That is what he needs to do; he needs to put a string of results together and maintain their form.”

“They need to continue winning games, that’s how you ease the pressure.

“After the international break, it’s Man City and then they’ve got Chelsea after that, so it won’t get easier. It’s very easy to start the season and before you know where you are, you’ve lost three or four games and all of a sudden you’re tumbling down the table.

“At the moment, he’s just papering over the cracks, but a win against Burnley isn’t enough to convince people you’ve turned a corner. Those Man City and Chelsea games are going to be big for him.

“I don’t necessarily think they’ll sack him even if he loses those games, because at this point it’s to be expected, but more questions will be asked.”

