Manchester United’s latest transfer kicks a problem down the road as their supposed team of world-class operators have let Ruben Amorim down…

Man Utd co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe has been more than happy to drop subtle digs at the previous regime at Old Trafford, with their failures used as an excuse for their post-takeover woes.

Ratcliffe has been a busy man since taking control of Man Utd, with one of many tasks being to build a “world-class” recruitment team, which includes chief executive Omar Berrada and director of football Jason Wilcox.

The British billionaire finally looks to have settled on his preferred team following the Dan Ashworth fiasco, and they had plenty to do in this summer’s transfer window.

It is too soon to fully write off any of their incomings, though the early signs suggest Bryan Mbeumo and Matheus Cunha are more likely to prove their worth than Benjamin Sesko.

As for Senne Lammens, we will get an idea whether he will be an inspired signing or another dud if/when he starts against Man City this weekend.

However, their failure to sign a suitable No.6 to play alongside Bruno Fernandes/Kobbie Mainoo is already coming back to haunt them as they opted to be patient with a long-term pursuit of Carlos Baleba, though this signing feels far from guaranteed as other Big Six clubs linger.

READ: Premier League mood rankings: 14 places between Liverpool and Man Utd



And there was equal importance on exits as Man Utd desperately needed to clear out the bad eggs to give Ruben Amorim a better opportunity to thrive.

For the most part, this was done successfully as Antony and Alejandro Garnacho were sold, while Rasmus Hojlund (once Napoli qualify for the Champions League) and Jadon Sancho (when his contract expires) will be gone next summer.

Marcus Rashford’s situation is less cut and dry as Barcelona are reportedly planning to ‘send him home’ on one condition, while Andre Onana is set to join the England international in leaving on loan.

Recent rumblings have indicated that Amorim could not wait to get rid of Onana, who has been a disruptive figure as he’s ‘refused to acknowledge’ the head coach ‘in training’.

The deadline day arrival of Lammens permitted Man Utd to sanction Onana’s exit, though the club’s hierarchy were clearly not stern negotiators when it came to sorting the goalkeeper’s move to Turkish side Trabzonspor.

MORE MAN UTD COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Man Utd threaten to embarrass Newcastle United *again* with ‘tremendous’ 2026 signing

👉 Man Utd new ‘priority target for January’ revealed with Ruben Amorim ‘factor’ key to transfer

👉 Exclusive: Ex-Man Utd player reveals bleak Amorim sack verdict as axe would create new ‘problem’



On Wednesday night, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano said on X: “Travels to Turkey in the next 24 hours together with his agent! Plan confirmed: he’s becoming new Trabzonspor player on loan from Man United until June 2026. No buy option clause or loan fee.”

It is clear that the Red Devils wanted rid of Onana by any means necessary and have struck a deal with the first club willing to take the goalkeeper and vice versa.

Though the terms of this “no buy option clause or loan fee” deal is a worry for Man Utd, who have repeated a trick pulled by the previous regime as they have kicked a problem down the road and let Amorim down.

After clearly buckling to get Onana out, Man Utd will have the same problem with the goalkeeper, who is under contract until 2028, when he inevitably returns to give Amorim (or his successor) a headache.

Put simply, it’s not good enough and this deal provides evidence that Man Utd are far behind Liverpool and Chelsea, who are the two best selling clubs in the world.