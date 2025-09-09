Manchester United’s ‘bomb squad’ strategy has been praised by former player Rio Ferdinand after unwanted goalkeeper Andre Onana was shown the door.

United legend Ferdinand has never hidden his affinity for his old club, even when his punditry might have had more credibility for doing so. When it comes to his podcast, he’s more than willing to give it both barrels – once a Manchester United defender, always a Manchester United defender.

It’s certainly true that the Red Devils have done some stinking transfer business over the years and Ferdinand is clearly thrilled that moves were made in the summer transfer window to freeze out and ultimately dispose of players who are ‘not worthy’ of a place at the club.

Ruben Amorim made no secret of the players whose faces didn’t fit at the end of his first partial Premier League season in charge at Old Trafford.

Marcus Rashford, Antony, Jadon Sancho, Alejandro Garnacho and Tyrell Malacia were all deemed surplus to requirements. Only Malacia remains after deadline day.

The Red Devils had other players unwilling or unable to pull their weight and the imminent departure of goalkeeper Andre Onana on loan to Turkish side Trabzonspor is another big tick in the box for the club’s ruthless approach.

Belgian stopper Senne Lammens joined United on deadline day and Onana, whose spell at Old Trafford has been riddled with mistakes and a near total lack of confidence in him from supporters, is finally on his way out.

Speaking on Rio Ferdinand Presents, Rio Ferdinand presents the case for United’s cut-throat transfer tactics.

“They’re not going to have players that either aren’t good enough, haven’t performed well enough or are not the right people to be at the football club,” said the 81-cap former England international.

“[Omar Berrada, United’s CEO] is not going to have them around like bad smells. I think, for far too long, we’ve had at that at the football club.

“We’ve been forced to keep players because of bad financial situations that the club have put us in with players and we’ve had to keep them here, sit with them and had to suffer some of these players.

“As happy as I am with the players that are coming in and providing a difference in terms of speed, dynamism, pace and goal threat, I’m as pleased, if not more, with the way they’ve got players out that the club deemed weren’t right to be there.”

Like ex-teammates Gary Neville and Roy Keane, Ferdinand is often outspoken on the matter of standards at Old Trafford. Having succeeded under the iron guidance of Alex Ferguson, they see their former club failing to perform and understandably question what’s going on behind the scenes.

Ferguson’s United became an exemplar of professionalism and elite performance and the senior players who set those levels but now look in from the outside – at least in terms of the dressing room – clearly find it difficult to watch them slip.

“I think it sends out a fantastic message and a strong message to the players that are there: you ain’t hanging about here if you ain’t what we want,” added Ferdinand.