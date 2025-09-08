According to reports, FC Barcelona have decided whether to ‘send Marcus Rashford’ home to Manchester United by ‘breaking an agreement’.

In the summer, Rashford secured a dream move to Barcelona as he joined Hansi Flick’s side from Man Utd on loan with an option to buy.

Rashford had his eyes on a move to Barcelona in January, though the club didn’t sanction this transfer at the time amid his poor form over 18 months and huge salary.

However, Barcelona decided to step up their interest in Rashford after he returned to form during his impressive loan spell at Aston Villa during the final few months of the 2024/25 campaign. During this stint, he contributed four goals and six assists in all competitions.

Ahead of this summer’s window, Barcelona decided to prioritise the signing of a new winger and targeted Rashford after missing out on Luis Diaz and Nico Williams.

Rashford got the nod due to his versatility, as he can play up front and out wide, though he is without a goal involvement in three competitive matches for Barcelona.

And it has already been boldly claimed that Barcelona are ‘considering sending Rashford home’, with a recent report from a Spanish outlet suggesting he is ‘forced to improve’ if he’s to remain at the club beyond this season.

There is said to be ‘tension surrounding Rashford’ amid his ‘disappointing performances’, with it also noted that they could ‘pay’ to ‘break their agreement’ with Man Utd.

The report added:

‘If Rashford continues to leave such a poor impression over the next few months, Barça may consider breaking the loan agreement they have with the team managed by Rubén Amorim. ‘In return, they would have to pay five million euros, the same amount as in June, if they ultimately decide not to exercise the 30 million euros included in their purchase option.’

This reactionary report indicates that the Spanish media have quickly realised there is money in needlessly targeting Rashford, with it far too soon to seriously scrutinise his time at Barcelona.

With that, Spanish football expert Guillem Balague has moved to squash claims that Rashford is already under threat at Barcelona, who are backing the England international for two reasons.

Balague said on X: ‘Absolutely rubbish that Barcelona is planning to end up early @MarcusRashford loan deal.

‘Barça told his representative that they have a lot of confidence in Rashford’s potential and that they believe he will recover as a top player

‘No more to say, apart from the fact I agree with Gary Lineker and his treatment by some media.’