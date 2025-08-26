Marcus Rashford has not convinced so far at the Camp Nou.

Marcus Rashford and Man Utd have been sent a ‘clear message’ by Barcelona over his potential to earn a permanent transfer in the summer, according to reports.

The England international spent the second half of last season out on loan at Aston Villa after falling out with Man Utd boss Ruben Amorim, who said he’d rather play his goalkeeping coach than the forward.

He had a decent spell on loan at Aston Villa, leading to another temporary move to Barcelona over the summer with the Catalan giants having a €30m buyout clause if he impresses over the season.

However, his first couple of matches for Barcelona have not quite gone to plan with Rashford left on the bench for the season opener against Mallorca before being taken off at half-time in his full debut against Levante.

The Catalans found themselves 2-0 down at half-time against Levante with Rashford the player to pay the price for their poor performance as they went on to win 3-2.

Explaining Rashford’s substitution, Barcelona boss Hansi Flick told reporters: “Of course, the second half, we have to change something. Raphinha on the [left] side is our No 11.

“He knows everything [about how we play]; what we want to do when he has to come inside.

“I think we got the right changes. But of course, when we score the first goal so early in the second half, it helps a lot for us and changed the strategy.”

Despite his decision to take the Man Utd loanee off, Flick was satisfied with Rashford’s contribution, he added: “I think Marcus had some situations in the first half where he showed how good he is and how he can help us.

“This is, for me, where we have to continue.”

Commenting on Rashford’s performance in the 45 minutes he got, Spanish football expert Guillem Balague told Premier Sports: “At half time I think the experiment finished.”

Before adding: “I think his teammates need to help him, the team was a little slow with [Marc] Casado in the middle, so when he had the ball he only really had the chance to do his thing which he did a couple of times when his explosive pace helped him to create a chance which he had that was well saved.

“I felt that he needed to understand that against a team that was playing very deep it required them to be a little more patient and required a player to play between the lines, and he’s not that type of player.”

And now reports in Spain claim that Rashford ‘has already received a clear message: if he wants to stay in Barcelona permanently, he must offer much more than he has shown so far.’

His performances so far have ‘already led to doubts within the locker room and coaching staff about whether Rashford is worth the club’s 30 million euro investment to retain him.’

Therefore a ‘warning is launched’ to Rashford and Man Utd, who could do with the money from a permanent transfer, and a ‘clear message has already been sent to the striker’s entourage’.

The report in Spain continued: ‘At Barça, they aren’t content with isolated flashes; they’re looking for continuity, commitment in pressing, and the ability to make a difference in big matches.’