Chelsea and Liverpool are among the biggest sellers of the 2025 summer transfer window

Chelsea made more money than any other club in the world through player sales this summer, setting a Premier League record.

Say what you want about their rash transfer policy, but Chelsea are really in a league of two when it comes to selling players, with only Liverpool keeping pace.

They managed to get big money for unwanted players like Lesley Ugochukwu, Armando Broja and Renato Veiga, and only had to press the Strasbourg button once (excluding loans).

Here are the top 10 sellers of the 2025 summer transfer window. You can view the biggest spenders here. And every completed Premier League transfer here.

10) Wolves – £119.53m

Matheus Cunha got the ball rolling for Wolves, who also got decent money for Rayan Ait-Nouri. Their final sale of the summer was Fabio Silva to Borussia Dortmund. They somehow got £23million for him.

9) Brighton – £134.75m

It was another ambitious Brighton window under Fabian Hurzeler, who made a fair whack from player sales without losing more than one key player. Joao Pedro will be missed, but he’ll be fine without Pervis Estupinan.

8) Brentford – £135.01m

After selling Bryan Mbeumo to Manchester United, Brentford stood firm when Newcastle came calling for Yoane Wissa. They eventually sold the striker for £55m on deadline day.

7) RB Leipzig – £139.18m

The first non-Premier League club here, Leipzig made most of their income from Benjamin Sesko’s move to Old Trafford. Xavi Simons’ move to Tottenham Hotspur ensured they’d be in this top ten.

6) AC Milan – £147.18m

It was a significant window for Milan, clearly. They kept hold of Rafael Leao but made big money from selling Malick Thiaw, Tijjani Reijnders, Theo Hernandez and Noah Okafor.

5) Newcastle United – £153.00m

It’s great when you hear nothing about a transfer and then bang. That was not the case when Alexander Isak joined Liverpool from Newcastle for a British record £135m fee.

4) Liverpool – £190.82m

Speaking of the champions, their incredible summer spending was enabled by years of being smart, but also by making a load of money from selling players. Luis Diaz and Darwin Nunez were the main sales, but the Reds also made decent money from selling Jarell Quansah, Ben Gannon Doak and Tyler Morton.

3) Bayer Leverkusen – £199.53m

Leverkusen’s team was ripped apart following Xabi Alonso’s exit. Liverpool bought Jeremie Frimpong and Florian Wirtz, while other key players like Piero Hincapie and Granit Xhaka were nabbed by Premier League clubs.

2) Bournemouth – £207.28m

While Leverkusen lost players all over the pitch, Bournemouth’s defence was taken from them. First it was Dean Huijsen. Then Milos Kerkez. Then Illia Zabarnyi. All after failing to keep on-loan goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga. They’ll be fine, though.

1) Chelsea – £288.87m

In a record-breaking transfer window, Chelsea managed to end the summer with a positive net spend. That’s despite spending over £280m. Only Liverpool spent more than the top spenders of 2022, 2023 and 2024. Chelsea’s income in 2025 is a record for player sales for a Premier League club in a single window.

