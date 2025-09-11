Man Utd new ‘priority target for January’ revealed with Ruben Amorim ‘factor’ key to transfer

Man Utd have identified former Wolves midfielder Ruben Neves as their new ‘priority’ target in midfield ahead of the January transfer window, according to reports.

The Red Devils had a fairly active summer transfer window after a terrible 2024/25 season with INEOS splashing over £200m on five new signings.

Matheus Cunha, Bryan Mbeumo, Benjamin Sesko, Diego Leon and Senne Lammens all joined over the summer as Man Utd looked to back Ruben Amorim ahead of the new campaign, which is likely to be make or break for the Portuguese head coach.

After finishing 15th in the Premier League last season, it is understood that anything other than European qualification will be seen as ‘fatal’ for the former Sporting CP manager.

Despite significantly bolstering their forward line, and taking a chance on a talented young goalkeeper, many fans and former players reckon not signing a midfielder will prove to be a mistake in the first half of the season.

Man Utd were heavily linked with Brighton midfielder Carlos Baleba, who remains a target, but it wasn’t really a realistic purchase over the summer because of the fee in excess of £115m that the Seagulls were demanding.

READ: Exclusive: Ex-Man Utd player reveals bleak Amorim sack verdict as axe would create new ‘problem’

It is understood to be unrealistic in the winter window too for Man Utd but they could attempt to sign another midfielder in the meantime.

Spanish website Fichajes insists that Al-Hilal star Neves is now their ‘new target for January’ as they ‘need to strengthen their midfield to make a leap in quality’.

Man Utd see the former Wolves playmaker ‘as a priority for the winter transfer market’ as they ‘believe the Portuguese international is the ideal player to bolster a midfield that has shown serious shortcomings last season.’

The Red Devils ‘have lost their solidity in recovering and controlling pace, an area where Neves has always excelled’ and ‘one of the attractions’ for the Al-Hilal star would be the chance to link up with Portugal team-mates Bruno Fernandes and Diogo Dalot.

MORE MAN UTD COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Man Utd: ‘Huge’ double deal ‘planned as England star ‘first up in January’ before ‘dream signing’

👉 Man Utd: Moment Mainoo ‘started having concerns’ revealed; transfer to ‘resurrect’ on two conditions

👉 Man Utd ‘regret’ not signing £45m star instead of Sesko after being ‘offered’ Serie A striker

The possibility of working under Man Utd head coach Amorim, who is another compatriot, ‘adds another factor of interest’ for Neves as he weighs up a move.

Fichajes identify the Red Devils’ ‘main challenge’ as negotiating with Saudi Arabian side Al-Hilal, who are not keen on parting with one of their better players.

The report adds: ‘Convincing them to let him leave in January won’t be easy, although the player’s willingness could weigh heavily in the negotiations.’