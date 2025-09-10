Man Utd ‘regret’ not signing £45m star instead of Sesko after being ‘offered’ Serie A striker

Man Utd are regretting their decision to not sign Fiorentina forward Moise Kean instead of Benjamin Sesko over the summer, according to reports.

The Red Devils significantly boosted their forward line in the summer transfer window with INEOS spending around £200m on Sesko, Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo.

There were rumours that Man Utd were looking at buying Viktor Gyokeres before the Sweden international eventually moved to Arsenal over the summer.

Once Gyokeres had moved to the Emirates Stadium, Man Utd moved quickly to bring in Sesko with Newcastle looking to get a deal done for the Slovenia international.

Man Utd beat the Geordies to the signing of Sesko in a deal worth around £74m, while Rasmus Hojlund – who scored just four Premier League goals last term – departed Old Trafford to join Napoli on loan.

There were some fans and former players who thought buying a defensive midfielder with the Sesko money would have been a better choice amid interest in Brighton midfielder Carlos Baleba.

22-year-old Sesko has come off the bench in all three of the Red Devils’ first three Premier League matches of the season as he settles in to life in the Premier League.

And TuttoJuve claim that Man Utd ‘regret’ their decision to turn down former Juventus and Everton striker Kean in favour of bringing in Sesko over the summer.

Kean, who scored 19 Serie A goals last season for Fiorentina, was ‘offered to’ Man Utd in the summer after the Red Devils ‘launched a full-blown search for a striker’ with the Red Devils ‘seriously considering’ a move for the Italian.

Former Man Utd midfielder Nicky Butt reckons the Red Devils are “making the same mistakes” with Sesko as they did with Hojlund, who signed from Atalanta in 2023.

Butt told BetMGM: “I hope I’m wrong but I really hope they aren’t making the same mistakes with [Benjamin] Sesko as they did with Rasmus [Hojlund].”

He continued: “Honestly, for what it would have cost, I would have gone and brought in someone like Ollie Watkins, someone to help and pull the young strikers out of a bad patch.

“When young players are just coming into the club, when the onus is on them to score goals, if they’re having a few bad games they have to have the safety net of being pulled out of the firing line. Ollie Watkins, or someone like that, would be who I would have been looking to bring in.”

Slovenia team-mate Andraz Sporar insists Sesko will come good if Man Utd stick with the striker, despite him failing to score for club or country so far this season.

Sporar said: “What does he bring to United? Everything. He has speed, power, intelligence, good football IQ.

“I believe he can be a complete striker in the next two or three years. But he’s still young. He will help Manchester United a lot, they just need to be patient. I believe he’ll score the goals and every year he will be better and better.”