According to reports, Manchester United are already ‘preparing’ a record ‘offer’ for Brighton star Carlos Baleba as they look to make an ‘historic signing’.

Man Utd were active in this summer’s transfer window as they invested around £230m on signings, landing Benjamin Sesko, Bryan Mbeumo, Matheus Cunha and Senne Lammens.

The Red Devils also looked to offload deadwood as Rasmus Hojlund, Marcus Rashford, Alejandro Garnacho, Jadon Sancho and Antony secured exits.

The exits of these high earners raised funds, but they failed to sign a new midfielder after making an audacious move to land Baleba before the transfer window.

Man Utd were priced out of a move for Baleba in the summer as Brighton were reportedly holding out for around £100m, thus making a transfer unfeasible.

However, it has been widely reported that Baleba remains on Man Utd’s radar and they could retun with a new offer in January or next summer.

Now, Spanish outlet Fichajes claims Man Utd are ‘preparing’ to make a record ‘offer’ to make Baleba a ‘historic signing’, with the Premier League giants willing to lodge a proposal worth up to 150 million euros (£129m).

This would break their club record transfer fee and it would also surpass the reported £125m fee paid by Liverpool to sign Alexander Isak from Newcastle United on deadline day.

The report adds:

‘Manchester United failed to finalise his signing in August, but they haven’t thrown in the towel. On the contrary, they’re determined to return to the fray in 2026 with a proposal that could reach €150 million.’

Meanwhile, journalist Fraser Fletcher has revealed to our pals at TEAMtalk that Baleba is among ‘three elite options’ for Man Utd, who are ‘laser-focused on reinforcing their midfield this January’.

Crystal Palace star Adam Wharton and ex-Wolves standout Ruben Neves are also said to be on their radar, while Baleba is not at the ‘top’ of their ‘wish list’.

The report claims: