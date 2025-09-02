Man Utd will ‘return’ for Prem star they ‘agreed’ deal with as ‘Wilcox advocated’ another player

Man Utd are set to return for Brighton midfielder Carlos Baleba in the future after the Red Devils agreed personal terms with the Premier League star, according to reports.

The Red Devils brought in five new players in the summer transfer window with Bryan Mbeumo, Benjamin Sesko, Matheus Cunha, Diego Leon and Senne Lammens all arriving at Old Trafford.

Many Man Utd fans think it would have been a much better window if they had managed to get a deal for a midfielder over the line before the transfer deadline.

Manchester Evening News has revealed on Tuesday that Man Utd chose not to sign a midfielder because of their current options in that position.

The report claims: ‘United sources have said the midfield was never a priority due to already having options that the club views as strong and versatile.’

Man Utd did pursue a deal for Brighton midfielder Baleba as they looked to see if it was possible to get a deal done this summer but the Seagulls’ valuation of their player was way too much for the Red Devils.

The Athletic revealed on Tuesday that ‘some at the club believe a midfielder should have been the priority, but [Jason] Wilcox advocated to sign a scorer’ and it is understood that ‘[Sir Jim]Ratcliffe backed that call.’

With Man Utd being quoted around £115m for Baleba, a fee similar to the one Brighton received from Chelsea for Moises Caicedo in 2023, the Red Devils decided to park their interest – but it’s claimed that they ‘are expected to return for Baleba in future’.

Man Utd got to the stage of agreeing personal terms with Baleba but they couldn’t ‘justify the price’ despite backing from Ratcliffe.

The Athletic continued: ‘In an ideal world, Amorim would have got Baleba too. A dynamic midfielder was on the agenda all summer, but resources have gone elsewhere. Amorim pushed for Baleba internally, and Ratcliffe wanted United to try for him, but the club could not, in the end, justify the price.

‘At the start of talks, conducted through intermediaries, United sensed Brighton might be open to a sale in the ballpark of Joao Pedro, who moved to Chelsea in a £60m transfer. United agreed personal terms with Baleba, who was keen on the switch, having received positive messages from Andre Onana, Mbeumo, team-mates at Cameroon, and Leny Yoro, who played with him at Lille.’

