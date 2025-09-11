Remember when Gary Neville fed the Goat? Think you can recall the Manchester City team that won the last Maine Road derby?

United go to City for the 197th derby on Sunday, but this is all about the 127th…

In 2002, Kevin Keegan’s City welcomed the champions for the last ever derby to be held at Maine Road. It was a memorable day for City fans, who revelled in an absolute shocker for Gary Neville.

Neville, United captain for the day, gave Shaun Goater the ball for City’s second goal after Fabien Barthez and Rio Ferdinand contrived to give the Laser Blues their first.

Goater added a third in the second half while United floundered.

Can you recall that City team? A few City fans probably need only to consult their tattoos of Keegan’s XI from a famous day for the pre-Abu Dhabi Blues.

Some clues: the goalkeeper was familiar to United; and if there’s one player likely likely to screw you over here, it’s almost certainly the left-sided centre-back. We’ve checked and not only does he exist (we had our doubts), he played for Cameroon 41 times.

If you’re still looking for excuses to look busy, we’ve got more for you…

👉 Manchester City quizzes and Missing Men

👉 Manchester United quizzes and Missing Men

👉 Premier League quizzes

👉 Every Famous F365 Friday Quiz

If you’re quizzed out, don’t miss these…

🔴 Amorim and United should smell City blood before Manchester derby

🔵 Marmoush out of Manchester derby: What his injury means for Man City (very little)

🔴 ‘Risky’ Man Utd exit ‘key to rebuild’ as player ‘refuses to acknowledge’ Amorim ‘in training’

🔵 The ridiculous stats of five-star Erling Haaland: more Prem goals than Bergkamp