A club have reportedly ‘failed’ in their attempts to lure Bruno Fernandes to the club, as the Manchester United superstar is ‘focussed’ on his current side.

Fernandes has been getting himself into gear well for the upcoming season. In the three games of the Premier League Summer Series for United, the superstar scored twice in the 2-1 victory against West Ham, and once in the 2-2 draw with Everton.

He has also called for “one or two” more signings, highlighting a desire to play for a stronger, more competitive United.

But recent reports suggested he could be open to a switch to Al-Nassr, as with Jorge Jesus in charge and Cristiano Ronaldo in the side, it is felt he could be convinced to take that route.

However, that has been shut down by multiple outlets. Fabrizio Romano has stated that there have been ‘no talks’ between Al-Nassr and Fernandes, contrary to the original report.

He also states Fernandes is ‘focussed’ on United, after he also turned down Al-Hilal in June.

Elsewhere, Sky Sports states Al-Nassr ‘have failed’ in an attempt to land Fernandes, with no formal approach made to United after contact with intermediaries.

It is not a surprise that Fernandes has rejected a second Saudi Pro League side this season, after turning down Al-Hilal as he wanted to continue playing at the top level in Europe.

At the time, Fernandes said:”The president of Al-Hilal called me a month ago to ask about the possibility of me moving there.

“I had to wait a while to think about the future. As I’ve always said, I would be willing to do it if United thought it was best to move on.

I spoke with Ruben Amorim, who really tried to talk me out of it. I spoke to the club, who said they weren’t willing to sell me, only if I wanted to leave.

“From my side, it was a very ambitious proposal, the president was a fantastic person. I never talked about the money, it ended up coming up later, with my agent.

“I had to make the decision as a family and understand what I wanted for my future. That was the question my wife asked, what my professional goals would be. At no point did she say yes or no, she always supported me and put my professional side first.

“It was an easy move, even at a family level. I had Ruben Neves, Joao Cancelo. My children are used to playing with theirs.

“But I simply want to stay at the highest level, playing in the big competitions, because I still feel capable of that.

“I want to continue to be happy and do what I love most. I’m still very passionate about this sport. It’s my way of seeing football and I’m happy with my decision.”

