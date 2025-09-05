Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has revealed that a Manchester United star is “one to watch” in 2026 as he has a “concrete chance” of leaving.

Unsurprisingly, Man Utd were active in the transfer market after their disastrous season in 2024/25.

The Red Devils invested around £230m on signings, with Benjamin Sesko, Bryan Mbeumo, Matheus Cunha and Senne Lammens their most notable signings.

Ruben Amorim and Co. also prioritised exits as part of a major squad overhaul, with Marcus Rashford, Alejandro Garnacho, Rasmus Hojlund, Antony and Jadon Sancho among the players to leave.

Despite this, the early indications are that the Red Devils have the same problems as last season, with Amorim among the favourites to be the first Premier League manager sacked after his side’s shock Carabao Cup exit at the hands of Grimsby Town.

The midfield department remains a weak area for Man Utd after they failed to reach an agreement with Brighton over signing Carlos Baleba, with the new partnership of Casemiro and Bruno Fernandes not working at the moment.

Casemiro has been heavily linked with an exit over recent months, but he has decided to remain at Man Utd amid interest from the Saudi Pro League.

However, the veteran midfielder’s long-term future remains in doubt as his current contract expires in 2026, though Man Utd have the option to extend his deal on the same terms until 2027.

Romano believes it’ll be the end of the road for Casemiro and Man Utd next year as he might “try something different from 2026”.

“For 2026, I think there is a concrete chance to see Casemiro leave Man Utd,” Romano said on his YouTube channel.

“This could be the final season for Casemiro at a high European level, and maybe [he could] try something different from 2026.

“This is not something decided, this is not something guaranteed, but from what I’m hearing in the industry, there is a feeling Casemiro might decide to take a different step from 2026.

“For Man Utd, he remains an important player but [is] also on a big salary, so to save that salary in 2026 could also be important for Man Utd in terms of Financial Fair Play. Casemiro will be one to watch for 2026.”

Earlier this week, a report from GOAL revealed why Casemiro decided to snub interest and remain at Man Utd heading into this season.