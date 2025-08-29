Romano reveals shock Tottenham ‘approach’ for Man City star as they look to beat Milan to signing

Tottenham have made an approach to sign Manchester City centre-back Manuel Akanji before the transfer deadline, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

The north Londoners are looking to add more players to their squad before the transfer deadline with Thomas Frank overseeing a successful start to the new campaign.

Tottenham have turned loan deals for Kevin Danso and Mathys Tel into permanent transfers this summer, while Mohammed Kudus, Luka Vuskovic, Kota Takai and Joao Palhinha have also arrived.

A new attacking midfielder was one of their priorities this summer, especially since James Maddison suffered an ACL injury that is likely to rule him out for most of the season, but they missed out on deals for Morgan Gibbs-White and Eberechi Eze.

However, Romano revealed earlier on Friday that Netherlands international Xavi Simons will be signing for Tottenham from RB Leipzig after a contract was signed.

Romano revealed on X: ‘BREAKING: Xavi Simons to Tottenham, here we go! All SIGNED between Spurs and RB Leipzig for fee worth €60m fixed after agreement revealed overnight. Xavi has completed his medical and his contract is also now signed. Contract until 2030 + 2 year option.’

And now Romano has brought more positive transfer news for Spurs fans with Tottenham pursuing a move for Manchester City centre-back Akanji.

Frank is looking to add more depth in that area of the pitch and now Tottenham have made an approach for Akanji, who has also been linked with Crystal Palace.

Romano added on X: ‘EXCLUSIVE: Tottenham make approach with Man City for Manuel Akanji, one of 3 names on shortlist. AC Milan are also in talks over move for the defender, ready to pay £15m fee but still in talks over personal terms #THFC and Milan want CB before the end of the window.’

After missing out on Eze to Arsenal earlier this month, Tottenham boss Frank made it absolutely “clear” that he only wanted to sign players who “want to come to the club”.

Frank said: “To make it very, very clear, I don’t want any players who don’t want to come to the club and wear this fantastic badge.

“We don’t want them here, that’s very clear. The fans also feel the same. If they don’t want to play for the club, really enjoy it, no problem. We don’t want them here. That’s the message.”

The Spurs boss added: “Whoever the player is, whoever they support I don’t care too much about. We all have a past. The main thing is the player wants to come. If they’re from Spain, Brazil, Denmark… if they want to come, perfect.”