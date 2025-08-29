Tottenham will keep pushing in their attempts to sign Savinho from Manchester City despite the Citizens’ strong stance, according to reports.

Spurs have been looking to add to attacking areas of their squad over the last couple of months with Tottenham missing out on deals for Morgan Gibbs-White and Eberechi Eze.

Their search for an attacking midfielder took on extra importance recently with James Maddison picking up an ACL injury that is likely to rule him out for most of the new season.

As revealed earlier today, RB Leipzig star Xavi Simons emerged as their top target as he completed a medical but the Netherlands international has now signed a contract at Tottenham too.

That has led to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano giving his ‘here we go’ confirmation to the deal with the transfer worth around €60m.

Romano wrote on X: ‘BREAKING: Xavi Simons to Tottenham, here we go! All SIGNED between Spurs and RB Leipzig for fee worth €60m fixed after agreement revealed overnight. Xavi has completed his medical and his contract is also now signed. Contract until 2030 + 2 year option.’

READ: Arsenal get lucky in ranking of Premier League teams by Champions League draw difficulty

Writing in The Athletic, journalist David Ornstein added: ‘The clubs have agreed a deal worth €60million (£51.8m; $70m) for the 22-year-old Netherlands international attacker, who has signed a five-year contract with the option of a further two seasons.

‘Personal terms are also in place and Simons completed a medical on Thursday ahead of finalising the proposed transfer to the north London side, which is now only subject to Simons closing off the last details of his exit with Leipzig.’

Tottenham also remain interested in signing Man City winger Savinho this summer despite having bids rejected by the Citizens earlier this month.

Our friends at TEAMtalk have revealed that, despite Man City’s insistence that the Brazilian is not for sale, the player’s stance has ‘encouraged them to keep pushing’.

Spurs ‘have not completely pulled away from a deal’ and they will keep lines of communication open ahead of the deadline as they hope to do a deal for the Brazil star.

MORE SPURS COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Tottenham told to ‘move quickly and quietly’ to sign long-time Chelsea target

👉 Tottenham: Romano reveals transfer ‘green light’ amid Rogers ‘decision’ as ‘focus’ on two late signings

👉 Five England players with World Cup ambitions who need a transfer this summer

Tottenham have made a perfect start to the new Premier League season with Thomas Frank’s side beating Burnley and Man City in their opening two fixtures of the campaign.

And Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher was impressed by how Frank’s outfit set up against Man City in their 2-0 victory last weekend.

Carragher said on Sky Sports on Monday: “When I think about teams playing against Pep’s teams, the only team I would say who really went after them and never really changed was Klopp’s Liverpool, because they felt, ‘we’re as good as you, we’re not going to change our game for you’.

“I don’t think I’ve seen a team braver than Tottenham. Van de Ven, the left centre back in a back four, jumps here, and Romero comes in behind Haaland.

“I’ve never seen a situation where the two full-backs are on the halfway line with the two wingers and the two centre-backs are higher up.

“Normally, you see a situation where the full-backs are high and your centre-backs are at the back, but it’s completely the opposite because it was a man-to-man system. Really, really brave.”