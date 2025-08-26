According to reports, Chelsea are ‘working hard to finalise’ a ‘blockbuster £120m double deal’ amid interest from Tottenham Hotspur.

Chelsea earned their first win of the 2025/26 Premier League season on Friday, beating London rivals 5-1 at the London Stadium.

Summer signings Joao Pedro and Estevao made a huge impact in this victory, with these additions part of Chelsea’s £246m summer spend in this transfer window.

The Blues are still arguably lacking in the goalkeeper and centre-back departments, though it appears that their priority in the coming days is to further strengthen their attack, with Manchester United’s Alejanadro Garnacho and RB Leipzig’s Xavi Simons reportedly their main targets.

However, Chelsea’s deals for these two players are yet to be sealed as it’s been reported that they need exits to balance the books before they can secure their services.

READ: Arsenal now above Chelsea at top of five-year Premier League net spend table!



And with Chelsea dilly-dallying, this has opened the door for rivals to make a move and a report on Monday from Caught Offside claimed Spurs are ‘planning a hijack’ for Simons.

‘At present, Chelsea remain the frontrunners for his signature. The Blues already have a verbal agreement in place on personal terms with the player, but progress has stalled as the club continues to prioritise outgoings before sanctioning new arrivals. ‘That delay has created a window of opportunity for other suitors, and Tottenham are now monitoring developments very closely.’

Despite this, it has been widely reported that Simons and Garnacho are waiting on a move to Chelsea, who have been given a potential boost.

This is because German outlet BILD are reporting that Bayern Munich and Chelsea have an ‘agreement’ over a loan deal for Nicolas Jackson as they look to beat Aston Villa and Newcastle United to sign the striker.

MORE CHELSEA COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Arsenal break Spurs transfer record, Liverpool bring in ‘next Mane’ and Chelsea agree deals for £56.9m trio

👉 Ex-Chelsea fan favourite ‘open’ to return as latest Blues proposal for Garnacho is rejected

👉 Twenty biggest transfers in the world in 2025 summer transfer window



The Blues are also looking to offload Christopher Nkunku, with journalist Fraser Fletcher for our pals at TEAMtalk claims they are ‘working hard to finalise’ a ‘blockbuster double deal’ including Garnacho and Simons before next Monday’s transfer deadline.

The report claims:

‘Sources confirm that the Blues and United have reached a mutual understanding over a deal for Garnacho, with the transfer fee expected to be around £50million. He has openly expressed his desire to join Chelsea and has verbally agreed personal terms on a long-term contract. ‘Simons has rejected advances from Tottenham Hotspur, signaling his preference to join the Blues. Leipzig, however, are holding firm on a £70million valuation – and player sales may be required for Chelsea to match this price tag.’

Regarding Simons, German journalist Florian Plettenberg confirmed that Chelsea “remain keen” on Simons.

He said on X: “Chelsea remain keen on signing Xavi #Simons until Deadline Day.

“RB super boss Oliver Mintzlaff was recently in direct contact with Chelsea regarding Xavi, who is reportedly agreed with #CFC until 2031.

“However, Chelsea are still waiting on offloads of Nicolas Jackson and Christopher Nkunku. Harvey Elliott remains the number one candidate to replace Xavi.”