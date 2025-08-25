According to reports, Tottenham Hotspur are ‘planning a hijack’ of a Chelsea transfer, despite the Blues having a ‘verbal agreement’.

Spurs appear to be making a strong effort to finish this transfer window with a bang, though they have experienced difficulties this summer.

Tottenham failed to force through deals for Morgan Gibbs-White and Eberechi Eze amid tapping-up allegations and a late Arsenal hijack, though they remain in the market for additions before the window closes.

Summer signings Mohammed Kudus and Joao Pahlinha have made an instant impact as Spurs have won their first two Premier League games of the 2025/26 campaign under new head coach Thomas Frank, though they are keen to strengthen in attack and are linked with several options after missing out on Eze.

RB Leipzig star Xavi Simons has emerged as a left-field target as he is yet to seal a move to Chelsea, with former Man Utd assistant Rene Meulensteen mentioning him as an ideal Eze alternative.

“It’s interesting to see, but he has to be in one of those top teams to succeed in the Premier League,” Meulensteen said.

“He’s mobile, he’s really a player that drifts between the lines, behind the pockets, he can be the man.

“But where he ends up, if he ends up in the Premier League, is yet to be seen.

“Tottenham? That could be a really good option. With James Maddison out, that could be a really good option.

“Manchester United? He is somebody that plays in the position that Matheus Cunha or Mason Mount will be playing in. Bryan Mbeumo is probably going to play in that position. Bruno Fernandes plays in that position.

“At Liverpool, no, because they brought Florian Wirtz in. Arsenal have got their player in that position with Martin Odegaard.”

Now, it appears that a move to Spurs for Simons could be on the table as a new report from Caught Offside claims the north London outfit is ‘planning a hijack’ of Chelsea’s deal for the Netherlands international.

In ‘another twist’, Spurs have ‘turned to’ Simons and ‘explored the possibility’ of signing the versatile attacking midfielder.

Simons is said to be ‘firmly on their radar’ and while Chelsea are the ‘frontrunners’, their move for the wantaway forward is at risk of collapsing.

The report claims: