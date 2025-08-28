Top Chelsea target ‘about to move’ to Tottenham in shock twist as Romano gives ‘here we go’

Top Chelsea target Xavi Simons is now set to join Tottenham before the end of the summer transfer window, according to reports in Germany.

The Blues had been in hot pursuit of the Netherlands international as they looked to add another attacking midfielder to their ranks before the end of the market.

But widespread reports revealed on Wednesday that Tottenham are now looking to jump ahead of Chelsea in the queue to sign Simons from RB Leipzig this summer.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano revealed on Wednesday: “Tottenham will not advance or bid for Xavi Simons while Chelsea are still in for him!.

“Chelsea remains in negotiations, and advanced talks with the player. It’s really important for Nkunku to go.”

And now German newspaper Bild seem to indicate that Simons will be on his way to Tottenham, and not Chelsea, in the final few days of the transfer window.

READ: Spurs handed playmaker shortlist after Eze disaster as best available attacking midfielders ranked

Bild claim that Simons is ‘about to move’ to Spurs – who are looking to sign a replacement for the injured James Maddison – with the Dutchman ‘in London’ with ‘training this morning is already taking place without him’.

It is understood that ‘everything now points to a move to Premier League club Tottenham, where Xavi and his entourage will hold further talks this Thursday’.

The report adds that ‘the clubs have already exchanged verbal figures in initial exploratory talks’ with Leipzig looking to reach ‘€70 million, including bonuses’ for Simons’ transfer.

Bild continues: ‘For a long time, Chelsea FC was considered the hottest lead, and Xavi and his agent Ali Barat, who has excellent connections in England, had agreed to the club. But the “Blues” have now set their sights on Fermín López (22) from FC Barcelona and have even made the club a €50 million offer for the Spaniard.’

MORE SPURS COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Tottenham told to ‘move quickly and quietly’ to sign long-time Chelsea target

👉 Tottenham: Romano reveals transfer ‘green light’ amid Rogers ‘decision’ as ‘focus’ on two late signings

👉 Five England players with World Cup ambitions who need a transfer this summer

Sky Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg also added his update on Simons, he wrote on X: ‘BREAKING | Tottenham are now preparing to hijack the imminent deal for #Xavi Simons to Chelsea.

‘Xavi has been excused from team duties due to contract talks and is no longer in Leipzig, as RB confirm. #CFC #COYS Xavi and Chelsea still have a full agreement in place – and Chelsea remain very much in the race, now alongside Tottenham. Leipzig are waiting for official offers.’

Chelsea have been boosted in their pursuit of Fermin or another midfielder with transfer expert Romano giving his ‘here we go’ confirmation to Christopher Nkunku’s move to AC Milan.

Romano has claimed that Chelsea are set to bring in around €42m, including add-ons, for the France international, he wrote on X: ‘EXCLUSIVE: Christopher Nkunku to AC Milan, here we go! Deal verbally agreed in principle between the clubs. AC Milan and Chelsea are set to prepare documents today, fee will be in the region of €35m with add-ons. Nkunku said yes to 5 year contract yesterday, as revealed.’

Romano added: ‘Understand the total package for Christopher Nkunku to AC Milan can reach €42m, add-ons included. Chelsea accept initial fixed fee higher than €35m plus add-ons.’