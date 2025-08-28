Tottenham ‘submit official offer’ for Simons as Romano reveals major update on shock Newcastle swap

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has revealed a major update on a potential swap deal between Tottenham and Newcastle involving Richarlison, as Spurs make their first offer for Xavi Simons.

Thomas Frank’s side have stayed perfect so far this season with consecutive Premier League victories over Burnley and Manchester City providing the former Brentford boss a roaring start to his tenure.

James Maddison’s ACL injury, which is likely to rule him out for most of the season, has seen Tottenham ramp up their efforts to bring in a new attacking midfielder before the transfer window shuts on Monday.

Tottenham had pursued deals for Morgan Gibbs-White and Eberechi Eze earlier this summer and now it looks like they have settled on a potential deal for Chelsea target Simons, who plays for RB Leipzig.

Sky Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg has revealed that Tottenham have now ‘officially submitted an offer’ for the Netherlands international.

Plettenberg wrote on X: ‘EXCLUSIVE | Tottenham have now officially submitted an offer to RB Leipzig for #Xavi Simons! It is already close to the offer that RB are expecting – €70 million all-in. No offer from Chelsea yet. #CFC.’

Richarlison has been linked with a move away over the summer transfer window but his key contributions over the opening couple of fixtures could now see him stay.

Transfer expert Romano has addressed rumours that Newcastle could look to complete a swap deal for the Brazil international before the window shuts.

Romano told the Men In Blazers podcast: “Look, every summer we have rumours about Richarlison leaving. Every transfer window, January, summer, is always about that.

“But then it’s never close because the player is very happy at Tottenham and I’m hearing that Thomas Frank is also very happy with him.

“So I’m not sure he’s leaving. I also heard some rumours about a Newcastle player maybe being included in some deal. But I’m told that this is not the case.

“Richarlison is very happy at Tottenham. I see him staying and I see Tottenham signing two players up front before the end of the season, but not losing Richarlison.”

Tottenham have also shown interest in Man City winger Savinho but the Citizens have ruled out a transfer before the transfer market closes.

TBR Football chief correspondent Graeme Bailey has revealed: “City’s hierarchy’s stance was always the same with Savinho; they did not want him to leave. Yes, they showed an interest in Rodrygo, but it was always difficult, and they maintained their stance on Savinho.

“However, I am told that Savinho really wanted the Spurs move and still does; the window remains open until Monday, and he hopes the deal could happen.

“Spurs will remain attentive to the situation, should they get any encouragement; however, they have also made it clear to Savinho they are moving forward with other targets too.”