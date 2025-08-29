Romano confirms ‘here we go soon’ for two Arsenal transfers with ‘agreement almost done’

Fabrizio Romano has given an update on Arsenal.

Arsenal are closing in on a deal to sign Piero Hincapie from Bayer Leverkusen with Jakub Kiwior set to join Porto, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

The Gunners have already signed seven new players over the summer transfer window as Arsenal look to give Mikel Arteta the tools to finally win the Premier League title.

Arsenal have finished as runners-up in the last three seasons and the signings of Kepa Arrizabalaga, Martin Zubimendi, Christian Norgaard, Noni Madueke, Cristhian Mosquera, Viktor Gyokeres and Eberechi Eze give them an excellent chance of challenging.

And the Gunners aren’t done there in the transfer market with sporting director Andrea Berta seemingly closing in on their eighth addition of the transfer window.

After rumours that Tottenham were in for Bayer Leverkusen centre-back Hincapie, Arsenal made a push to sign the Ecuador international earlier this week.

Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth brought an update on the situation earlier on Friday, he said: “Arsenal are still pushing to get a deal done for Bayer Leverkusen defender Piero Hincapie.

“Sky Sports News understands that, while some progress is being made, there is still work to do.

“The clubs remain in talks over a loan with an obligation to buy.

“Hincapie wants the move to the Emirates and personal terms are not expected to be an issue.

“Leverkusen want Hincapie to stay and are holding out for as much of his release clause of £52m – a figure Arsenal are negotiating – as they can.

“Arsenal’s pursuit of Hincapie could accelerate Jakob Kiwior’s move to Porto.

“A loan plus an obligation worth at least £26m is in place. Arsenal bought Kiwior from Spezia for £20m in January 2023.”

And now Romano has revealed that his famous ‘here we go’ confirmation will be coming ‘soon’ on a deal for Hincapie with an ‘agreement almost done’.

Romano wrote on X: ‘Understand Arsenal are closing in on Piero Hincapié deal with Bayer, here we go soon! Agreement almost done as Bayer accept loan with obligation to buy for Hincapié as formula wanted by #AFC. Details on fee structure being sorted and then here we go coming next.’

That potential deal will mean that Arsenal can allow Kiwior to leave with the ‘final details pending’ over a loan to Porto with an obligation to buy.

Romano added: ‘FC Porto are closing in on Jakub Kiwior deal as Arsenal are on the verge of signing Piero Hincapié! €26m package on loan with obligation to buy for Kiwior, being sealed right now with final details pending. Here we go, soon.’