According to reports, two Arsenal transfers are under threat as a ‘private jet’ was ‘cancelled’ on Tuesday due to one key issue.

Eberechi Eze was expected to be Arsenal’s last marquee signing of the summer window, but this may not be the case, as they have reportedly hijacked Tottenham Hotspur’s move for Piero Hincapie.

The signing of Eze took Arsenal’s summer spending to around £250m as they have also landed Kepa Arrizabalaga, Martin Zubimendi, Christian Norgaard, Cristhian Mosquera, Noni Madueke and Viktor Gyokeres.

With these additions, the Gunners have secured most of their priority transfer targets as they have looked to bridge the gap to Premier League holders Liverpool, with several exits expected to balance the books in the coming days.

There is expected to be a reshuffling of the pack in defence, with Jakub Kiwior looking the most likely to leave amid interest from Porto.

READ: Arsenal now above Chelsea at top of five-year Premier League net spend table!



Kiwior has been a useful squad player for Arsenal in recent seasons, with it reported that his exit would pave the way for a move for Hincapie before Monday’s transfer deadline.

The 23-year-old Bayer Leverkusen star has a 60 million euro (£52m) release clause in his current contract and it’s emerged that he has decided to leave the Bundesliga outfit before this window closes.

Hincapie, who can play at centre-back and left-back, has previously been linked with Liverpool, but Arsenal have moved to the front of the queue for his signature in recent days.

The Leverkusen star would be a like-for-like replacement for Kiwior, with reports on Tuesday suggesting that their respective deals were moving in the right direction.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano revealed that each player has ‘said yes’ to their moves, with Kiwior scheduled to travel to Porto for a medical on Tuesday.

MORE ARSENAL COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Transfer rumour ranking: Three Man Utd deals close as Arsenal strike Hincapie terms ‘agreement’

👉 Top 10 Premier League upgrades of the summer: Liverpool striker swap, Mbeumo and Cunha…

👉 Arsenal table bid for La Liga star alongside hijacking Tottenham for Hincapie with ‘proposal’ revealed



However, The Mirror have since revealed that these deals are under threat, with Arsenal ‘sent a firm message’ regarding Hincapie.

Leverkusen are ‘refusing to negotiate below’ Hincapie’s release clause, while Arsenal are ‘keen’ to sign the defender on loan with an obligation to buy.

Due to this, Porto are yet to receive the final ‘green light’ from Arsenal for Kiwior, who had his medical cancelled on Tuesday.