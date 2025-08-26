Arsenal have put a bid on the table for Girona right-back Arnau Martinez as they look to provide some more defensive cover, according to reports.

The Gunners have already signed seven players in the summer transfer window with Martin Zubimendi, Kepa Arrizabalaga, Christian Norgaard, Noni Madueke, Cristhian Mosquera, Viktor Gyokeres and Eberechi Eze all joining.

But Arsenal look far from done as the transfer window enters the final week with speculation that they are looking to sign at least one new defender before the deadline.

In surprise news on Monday, multiple reliable journalists revealed that Arsenal are preparing to make an offer for Bayer Leverkusen centre-back Piero Hincapie after Tottenham’s interest was revealed.

Transfer journalist Ben Jacobs revealed that Hincapie favoured a move to Arsenal over Tottenham after Spurs had made a ‘new proposal’ for the Bundesliga star.

Fabrizio Romano revealed that a sale of either Jakub Kiwior or Oleksandr Zinchenko is an ‘important part of the domino’ if Arsenal are to sign Hincapie.

Romano wrote on X: ‘Piero Hincapié considers Arsenal project as very attractive and he’s keen on the move.

‘Initial talks have started on player side with personal terms not expected to be an issue.

‘No bid yet as Kiwior-Porto and Zinchenko exits are important part of the domino.’

Sky Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg also had an update on Arsenal’s move for Hincapie on Monday with the German claiming that the Gunners are ‘pushing strongly’ for the Ecuador international.

Plettenberg added on X: ‘#Arsenal are now pushing strongly to sign Piero #Hincapié after yesterday’s exclusive news that he wants to leave Bayer 04 Leverkusen with immediate effect. Hincapié is keen to join Arsenal.

‘The €60m release clause is valid and Arsenal are fully informed. It cannot be ruled out that he could be available for less than €60m. Hincapié is keen on Arsenal, while Tottenham are also in the race.’

And now Arsenal are looking for cover on the right-hand side of defence with journalist Santi Aouna claiming that the Premier League side have launched an offer worth €10m total for Girona’s Martinez.

Aouna said on X: ‘Arsenal approach Girona for Arnau Martínez with a proposal. Transfer fee of €8M + €2M of bonuses included.’

Arsenal fans will be looking forward to seeing Eze play for them this season with former West Ham and Everton midfielder Don Hutchison claiming the former Crystal Palace man reminds him of David Ginola.

Hutchison said: “[Eze is] A superstar player, I always try, when I see a player who is really good, who can I compare them with? I can’t think of many players. The only one who comes to mind a little bit is David Ginola.

“His height, his strength, how graceful he is, and you can see on his face, he’s won the lottery, he’s just signed for Arsenal.”