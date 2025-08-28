Romano confirms Arsenal ‘agreement’ for eighth signing as ‘package’ price is revealed

Arsenal are closing in on their eighth signing of the summer with transfer expert Fabrizio Romano revealing an ‘agreement’ over a deal for Bayer Leverkusen defender Piero Hincapie.

The Gunners have been very busy in the transfer market so far this summer with Mikel Arteta and new sporting director Andrea Berta bringing in seven new signings so far.

Kepa Arrizabalaga, Martin Zubimendi, Christian Norgaard, Noni Madueke, Cristhian Mosquera, Viktor Gyokeres and Eberechi Eze have all arrived at the Emirates Stadium this summer.

And Arsenal are set to bring in another new face in the near future with Ben Jacobs confirming earlier this week that the Gunners were looking to beat arch-rivals Tottenham to the signing of Bayer Leverkusen centre-back Hincapie.

Jacobs said: ‘BREAKING: Arsenal set to bid for Piero Hincapie, who favours a move to the Emirates Stadium over Spurs. Hincapie has a €60m clause. Jakub Kiwior’s potential move to Porto has led #AFC to work on Hincapie.’

And now transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has brought an update on the situation with ‘direct talks’ now taking place with the Bundesliga outfit after Hincapie ‘agreed’ personal terms.

Romano wrote on X: ‘Arsenal are now in direct talks with Bayer for Piero Hincapié deal after personal terms agreed. #AFC preference for loan with obligation as deal now depends on structure to be approved or not by Leverkusen. If Hincapié deal can be agreed, Kiwior can join FC Porto.’

Jacobs also had his own update on Thursday morning too with the journalist revealing that Hincapie is looking to ‘push’ the price down of the ‘package’ that Leverkusen are demanding from Arsenal.

Jacobs added on X: ‘Arsenal are hoping to strike an agreement for Piero Hincapie before the weekend for under the €60m release clause. Hincapie pushing to leave for a package closer to €50m.

‘Arsenal exploring different formulas, with a loan plus obligation the preference, but an outright purchase is not discounted if the price drops. Jakub Kiwior to Porto ready to be approved if Hincapie joins.’

There is a lot of excitement amongst Arsenal fans over the signing of Eze from Crystal Palace and Gunners legend Ian Wright has revealed where he would play him.

When asked by Jamie Carragher on The Overlap where he would play Eze, Wright replied: “I think he’d probably be on that left side.”

Carragher immediately questioned his answer: “Left wing?”

To which Wright added: “Left side coming in, coming inside, I don’t know, Myles Lewis-Skelly on the outside, you know what I mean?

“He weren’t bothered, he said, listen, I just want to play and stamp myself and then go from there.”

On whether he would start Eze against Liverpool at the weekend, Wright continued: “I’d probably like him to start him, because we have to go there to win. You know what I mean?

“What we’re doing this season, especially now, we’ve got the injury with Saka and Odegaard, that happens.

“But we’ve got, the squad is deep enough now, we’ve got to still go there, given Madueke, hopefully Eze comes in, Gyokeres, and we’ve got to go there to win.”