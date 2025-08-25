According to reports, Manchester United face missing out on a top transfer target as a European giant have ‘submitted’ a hijack ‘offer’ at the last-minute.

The Red Devils have had a decent summer transfer window as they have spent around £200m to overhaul their attack, landing Benjamin Sesko, Bryan Mbeumo and Matheus Cunha.

Each player is an upgrade on last season’s options, but Ruben Amorim’s side still have plenty of work to do in the final week of this transfer window as they need sales and at least two more signings.

The expected exits of Rasmus Hojlund and Alejandro Garnacho will raise funds and improve United’s chances of landing a new goalkeeper and a defensive midfielder.

United have turned their attention to landing a new goalkeeper after learning that Brighton star Carlos Baleba is unavailable in this window, with 23-year-old Royal Antwerp star Senne Lammens their preferred option.

READ: Ruben Amorim urged to sell Bruno Fernandes or face Man Utd sack



Man Utd have also been linked with Emiliano Martinez and Gianluigi Donnarumma this summer, but Lammens has emerged as their leading target and Fabrizio Romano revealed over the weekend that they are closing in on a deal with Royal Antwerp.

In response to Royal Antwerp’s decision to leave Lammens out of their starting XI on Sunday, Romano said on X: “Senne Lammens, left out of Royal Antwerp starting XI today as negotiations with Manchester United are advancing.

“The Belgian goalkeeper has agreed personal terms with Man United… and the two clubs are close to agreeing fee.

“Deal advanced, as revealed on Friday.”

Despite this, journalist Sacha Tavolieri insisted on Monday afternoon that “nothing is done” between Man Utd and Royal Antwerp over Lammens, while a rival ‘offer’ has been ‘submitted’.

MORE MAN UTD COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Man Utd: Mainoo makes transfer decision as Euro giants in ‘advanced talks’ after Amorim snub

👉 Neville claims Man Utd star is ‘nowhere near’ as ‘biggest worry’ raised with two signings demanded

👉 Premier League table since Amorim took over Man Utd is damning



Tavolieri said on X: “A Galatasaray SK delegation traveled this Sunday to the #ANTKVM match to meet with the Royal Antwerp FC board. A meeting took place where Gala submitted a new offer to the Belgian club for Senne Lammens.

“Reminder: Belgian seriously targeted by Man United and Man City, who reignited their interest and explored the possibility of a deal last week. Lammens also an option for Inter Milan if Yann Sommer leaves.

“Nothing’s done despite #MUFC confidence on that case. #mercato #RAFC #JPL.”

Man Utd legend Gary Neville has claimed that he knows the club’s plan for Lammens as he faces a fight with Andre Onana.

“I’ve been asking around about that one this morning and spoke to a few people at United,” Neville said on CBS Sports.

“The feeling is the new boy coming in would probably be a No. 2 who would start on the bench, but they absolutely do need a No. 1.

“The main priority for United is still goals and we think Cunha, Mbeumo and Sesko are going to do that. We think Onana will start today but that situation isn’t right.

“Bayindir came in last week but he makes a lot of mistakes. Now that Onana knows United have been scouting around Europe for a new goalkeeper and replacement for him, his confidence must be shot at and he must be thinking he wants to get out.

“They have to deal with that. That and the central midfielder slot next to Bruno [Fernandes] are the two things they need to get sorted this week [before the transfer deadline].”