Romano reveals another Tottenham blow as Spurs transfer ‘is over’ because of Real Madrid

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano insists that Nico Paz’s potential transfer to Tottenham “is over for now” because of Real Madrid.

Spurs were seemingly in the driving seat to seal a deal for Eberechi Eze but north London rivals Arsenal swooped at the last minute to hijack a deal.

Eze moved to the Emirates Stadium last week in a major blow to Tottenham, who are still reeling from news that James Maddison is likely to miss the majority of the 2025/26 season after rupturing his ACL.

Tottenham are looking to sign more attacking players with their interest in Manchester City winger Savinho remaining despite having bids turned down.

While there was news on Sunday that Spurs have made an offer of €70m for Como attacking midfielder Paz after already improving it to €50m earlier that week.

But transfer expert Romano is convinced that Paz “wants to stay at Como this season” with Tottenham now set to move onto other targets.

Paz to Spurs is understood to be “over for now” and it is “very likely” that the Argentina international signs for Real Madrid next summer.

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “Nico Paz on the pitch is wonderful. He’s a special player and scored a wonderful free kick against Lazio, but Real Madrid have control of the player.

“Officially, he’s a Como player but Real Madrid have matching rights, 50% sell-on clause and a buy-back clause for 2026 for €10 million. He’s probably worth €50,60,70m.

“Tottenham Hotspur, after missing out on Eberechi Eze in midweek, presented an official bid to Como via intermediaries. That was worth more than €70m package, add-ons included.

“Real Madrid sources tell me the answer was very clear. The player wants to stay at Como this season. Como want to keep the player, even if the opportunity was there for big money – but remember, they’d only take 50%. So it was going to be €30-35m add-ons included.

“But Nico Paz wants to stay with Como and work with Cesc Fabregas. Although the opportunity to play in the Champions League with Tottenham was a big chance but Como, Cesc Fabregas and the chance to play on a regular basis was perfect for him. So he decides to stay but also because Real Madrid have told Como that they will compensate them in the player.

“The relationship between the clubs is excellent. It’s very likely that Nico Paz will join Real Madrid in 2026. They told Como they would match any bid for Paz. So the Nico Paz to Tottenham is over for now.”

