According to reports, Tottenham Hotspur are plotting a transfer hijack of their own, while they could ‘trigger a domino effect’ involving Manchester City.

Spurs have made a perfect start in the Premier League this season, beating Burnley and Manchester City in their opening two games of the 2025/26 campaign.

This is despite the north London outfit having troubles in the transfer market, as they have missed out on Morgan Gibbs-White and Eberechi Eze.

Deals for each player looked likely until they collapsed at the final hurdle, with Arsenal swooping in at the last-minute to steal Eze after the Gibbs-White deal fell through amid tapping up allegations.

Following Tottenham’s failure to land Eze, they reportedly remain in the market for attacking additions, with Africa Foot claiming that they have ‘entered the race’ to sign Leicester City star Bilal El Khannouss.

The talented attacking midfielder has been on Crystal Palace’s radar as a potential replacement for Eze, though the report claims their ‘deal is in jeopardy’ due to Tottenham’s interest.

The report claims:

‘Crystal Palace had convinced the player with their sporting project and reached an agreement in principle on personal terms. The latest discussions between the Eagles and Leicester City revolved around the payment terms of a transfer estimated at around 35 million euros. ‘However, the north London club has relaunched the El Khannouss trail. This relaunch, initiated directly by president Daniel Levy, could change everything just days before the end of the transfer window.’

Spurs have also been plotting an audacious move for Man City winger Savinho and they had a bid rejected for him earlier this month.

It has been reported that Man City are against selling Savinho in this window, though a report from Spanish outlet Fichajes claims they are making an effort to ‘revive’ the deal and are ‘willing’ to offer 85 million euros (£73m) to their Premier League rivals.

