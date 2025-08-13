Tottenham ‘offer’ £34m for La Liga star who ‘asks to leave’ as Man City name Savinho price

Tottenham have made a €40m [£34m] ‘offer’ for Real Sociedad’s Takefusa Kubo as Manchester City tell them what they need to pay to sign Savinho this summer.

Spurs have made loan deals for Kevin Danso and Mathys Tel into permanent transfers this summer, while Mohammed Kudus, Luka Vuskovic, Kota Takai and Joao Palhinha have also joined.

A deal for Man City winger Savinho is also on the cards with transfer expert Fabrizio Romano revealing that the Brazilian ‘open to the move’.

Romano wrote on X: ‘EXCL: Tottenham open club to club talks to sign Savinho from Man City! Negotiations ongoing between Spurs and City, also understand Savinho’s open to the move if the clubs can agree on fee. #THFC boss Thomas Frank indicated Savinho as ideal player.’

The Athletic’s David Ornstein later revealed that ‘a package worth in the region of £43.3m is under discussion’ despite Man City ‘not actively looking to sell Savinho’ this summer, but that opening offer has been rejected according to Brazilian journalist Jorge Nicola.

He told his YouTube channel that Savinho’s agent, Frederico Moraes, revealed to him the opening bid was snubbed by City, who have now informed Spurs that they want £67m for the 21-year-old.

Former City defender Nedum Onuoha is baffled by the club’s willingness to part with Savinho, who could make space for Pep Guardiola’s side to move for Real Madrid’s Rodrygo.

“Personally, no I wouldn’t,” Onuoha said on ESPN FC when asked if he would swap Savinho for Rodrygo. “It’s not because Rodrygo is not a great talent. It’s because I’ve seen Savinho do quite well for City last season, in his first season, which was City’s worst season in over five years.

“I think the fact that he was able to be a shining light to the people who watched him on a week-to-week basis, that’s a positive. I think there’s a player in there who can be moulded into being someone quite significant within the league.

“So to let him go to a Spurs side, who you know will potentially be trying to challenge City further up that table, doesn’t really make sense in my mind.

“He’s only 21 years of age. You know the goals are there, as Jules has said; they weren’t great, but no one’s goals were great last season for City, apart from Haaland. So I totally understand, you know, why you’d want to keep him, and I’d like to see him stay.”

“As I say, 21 years of age, and he’s going to be wanting to put his foot down and to make a difference this year for City.”

Spanish outlet Fichajes claim Spurs have also made a €40m [£34m] offer for Kubo, who’s got 23 goals and 18 assists in 137 appearances for Real Soceidad, predominantly from the right wing, but also from a more central role behind the striker.

The 24-year-old has ‘asked to leave’ the La Liga club as he ‘considers the management of Jokin Aperribay is not up to the club’s sporting aspirations’ and believes ‘the team is not competitive enough’.

He has a release clause of €60m [£52m], but the feeling among Spurs and AC Milan, who have also ‘entered the race for his signing’, is that they can land the Japan international in a cut-price deal.