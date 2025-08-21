Savinho is the subject of interest from Tottenham.

Tottenham are reportedly planning a second bid for Manchester City’s Savinho having embarrassingly lost out on Eberechi Eze to north London rivals.

Spurs’ worst fears appear to be coming true as they are subject to a good old-fashioned transfer gazumping with Arsenal swooping in and stealing Palace out from under the white side of north London.

As Eze goes through the final stages of his transfer to the Emirates, Spurs have reportedly gone back to previous target Savinho and according to Brazilian outlet Globo, Thomas Frank’s team have submitted a £70m bid for the 21-year-old.

Globo say ‘the London club has vowed to spare no effort for Savinho’ with the player’s agents remaining in London while the deal is negotiated.

However, City are reluctant to sell and have already rejected a bid for the player earlier in the window.

Savinho is ‘a request from coach Thomas Frank’ but his arrival could well cost a club-record fee with Daniel Levy often unwilling to splash out.

As for the player, next summer’s World Cup could be key to his decision as ‘Savinho understands that a move to Spurs could be interesting in the fight for a spot’ in Carlo Ancelotti’s team.

Transfer reporter Fabrizio Romano however says Tottenham ‘have not stopped thinking about Savinho’ but City ‘insist on blocking the deal’.

The failure to land Eze coupled with the injury loss of James Maddison means Spurs will almost certainly make a move in the final days of the window, the question is though who can they attract to the club.

TBR Football’s Graeme Bailey has named four players Spurs are interested in, including who Palace are trying to sign to replace Eze, Leicester’s Bilal El Khannouss.

Bailey said: “Tottenham have enquired about the situation surrounding Bilal El Khannouss, who Crystal Palace have agreed terms with to replace Eze.

“However, despite El Khannouss agreeing to join Palace, the deal is not done.

“I have also been told that Spurs have again asked about Savinho, but they have received no encouragement from City.

“Tyler Dibling is another player on Tottenham’s radar, and Spurs have maintained an interest in him too. Liverpool’s Harvey Elliott is another one they admire.

“Tottenham are working hard; they already know the market.”

Romano also said Morgan Rogers was a “dream target”, though admits any deal for the forward, whom Aston Villa value at £80m – will be “very difficult”.

“What happens with Tottenham now?” Romano told GiveMeSport. “They started making some calls today already to try and understand the situation for new players to add to their squad.

“For example, I can tell you that one of the dream targets they have at Tottenham internally is Morgan Rogers at Aston Villa. But it’s seen as a very difficult deal because Villa don’t want to lose the player.

“So people in the industry believe that this deal is almost impossible for Morgan Rogers, but I can guarantee you that Tottenham are thinking internally about him as a perfect candidate.”

