Arsenal have hijacked Tottenham move for Eberechi Eze, according to David Ornstein.

Mikel Arteta’s side have already taken significant strides to improve their squad this summer, with Martin Zubimendi, Viktor Gyokeres, Noni Madueke, Christian Norgaard, Cristhian Mosquera, Christian Norgaard and Kepa Arrizabalaga arriving for around £200m.

They were heavily linked with Eze earlier in the window, but appeared to drop their interest as Spurs pushed for the playmaker’s transfer.

Eze reportedly agreed terms with Spurs ahead of Palace’s 0-0 draw with Chelsea on Sunday, and on Monday evening, Fabrizio Romano revealed Spurs and Palace had a meeting over Eze to discuss the final terms.

“Tottenham keep working on Eberechi Eze. A direct meeting took place on Monday between Daniel Levy and Steve Parish,” Romano said on his YouTube channel.

“An offer of £55m, plus £5m in add-ons is on the table and Tottenham are trying to reach an agreement after Eze informed Crystal Palace last week of his desire to go to Tottenham.

“He really wants to go after winning two titles, the first two in the history of Crystal Palace, as he believes this can be the moment to go and play in the Champions League.”

On Tuesday afternoon, Romano added: “Negotiations for Eberechi Eze to Spurs are again underway today after £55m plus £5m proposal yesterday.

“Daniel Levy and Steve Parish, in direct contact to seal the agreement.”

MORE ARSENAL COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Premier League prize money table revealed: Arsenal given head start as record £6.7bn TV deal kicks in

👉 Arsenal: Madueke labelled ‘wrong call’ as ‘absolutely perfect for that squad’ alternative nears move

👉 Arsenal: Arteta decision on Gyokeres revealed amid ‘non-existent’ signing’s new ‘incomparable reality’

But now, in a huge blow to Spurs, following Kai Havertz’s knee injury, Arsenal have reignited their interest in Eze, who ‘wants to join’ them over their bitter North London rivals.

Reports on Wednesday claim Arsenal are also ‘weighing up’ a move for Aston Villa’s Morgan Rogers, while teammate Ollie Watkins and Chelsea’s Nicolas Jackson have also been linked with a move to the Emirates.

Ornstein added for The Athletic: