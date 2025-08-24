Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that Manchester United are closing in on their next signing as the “deal is advancing”.

So far this summer, Man Utd have made four summer signings as they have invested around £200m to sign Benjamin Sesko, Bryan Mbeumo and Matheus Cunha.

As these signings prove, Ruben Amorim and Co. have been focused on overhauling United’s attack in this window and these new additions are clear upgrades on last season’s options.

Still, Man Utd are lacking in other areas, as it’s been reported that their focus for the rest of this window is on landing a new goalkeeper and defensive midfielder.

A new goalkeeper is required as Andre Onana is coming off a very poor season, while Alter Bayindir is not good enough to be anything more than a backup goalkeeper.

It has been suggested that the Red Devils need exits to boost their chances of securing a goalkeeper and a midfielder before this window closes, but they are pushing ahead with plans to land Royal Antwerp shot-stopper Senne Lammens.

Man Utd have also been linked with Emiliano Martinez and Gianluigi Donnarumma, but it’s become clear that they have settled on Lammens as their preferred target.

The 23-year-old has been capped at U21 level for Belgium and has made 64 appearances for Royal Antwerp over the past couple of seasons, making 12 clean sheets.

Lammens is available for an affordable fee as he is only under contract until 2027 aand Romano revealed on Friday that “talks are underway” between Man Utd and Royal Antwerp.

“Understand Manchester United are still working on deal to sign Senne Lammens, talks underway,” Romano said.

“Personal terms are almost agreed and Man United are in active talks for the Belgian goalkeeper.

“#MUFC try to anticipate more clubs from France and Italy, also based on exits.”

In response to Lammens being left out of Royal Antwerp’s starting XI on Sunday, Romano provided an update on this close transfer.

He said on X: “Senne Lammens, left out of Royal Antwerp starting XI today as negotiations with Manchester United are advancing.

“The Belgian goalkeeper has agreed personal terms with Man United… and the two clubs are close to agreeing fee.

“Deal advanced, as revealed on Friday.”

BBC journalist Simon Stone, meanwhile, has claimed that it was felt that Lammens’ omission was “best” for all parties.

Stones revealed: “Sanne Lammens left out of today’s game amid interest from @ManUtd.

“No deal agreed yet but talks positive. Leaving him out today best for all concerned it was decided.”