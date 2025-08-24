Liverpool have been backed to sign Alexander Isak “sooner rather than later”, while Newcastle United have made two ‘transfer decisions’.

Isak remains intent on a move from Newcastle to Liverpool and an outcome of this prolonged saga is expected once Monday’s game between the two sides is out of the way.

Liverpool are still keen to sign Isak and it has been suggested that they will return with an improved offer if/when Newcastle land a replacement after having a bid worth around £110m plus add-ons rejected earlier this summer.

Newcastle, meanwhile, are firm on their position that Isak will stay if their valuation is not met, with reports suggesting that they want as much as £150m for their prized asset.

Unsurprisingly, this has not pleased Isak, who has spat his dummy out and has been training along to force a move away from Newcastle in this window.

It remains to be seen whether Isak will get his wish as a concrete update on his situation is unlikely until Tuesday at the earliest, though the Liverpool Echo’s Ian Doyle has revealed his insight on the ongoing saga.

Doyle suspects Isak will join Liverpool “sooner rather than later” as there is a “nagging suspicion” about their stance on a new forward.

“Every club has a contingency plan. But there is a nagging suspicion Liverpool are intent on signing Alexander Isak and won’t settle for anyone else,” Doyle told Liverpool Echo.

“Whether that’s a wise move will become more apparent over the next nine days. Intriguingly, there could be parallels to the Virgil van Dijk situation if Isak doesn’t arrive this summer.

“After the expected move for Van Dijk before the 2017/18 season was thwarted by Southampton, there were relentless calls for Liverpool to sign another centre-back. The club resisted, and sure enough the Holland international was in situ less than six months later.

“Isak looks like he will come to Anfield sooner rather than later, and there have certainly been signs of Newcastle’s resolve weakening in recent days. Might a £130million deal sort it? It wouldn’t be a shock.”

Doyle added: “Liverpool undoubtedly remain short in attack but the current alternatives aren’t massively appealing. Talk of Rodrygo of Real Madrid appears agent-driven and his reported financial package wouldn’t make much sense for the Reds.

“Julian Alvarez of Atletico Madrid is another name but the suggestion is he left Manchester City because he couldn’t settle in England and the North West in particular.

“Should Isak not move to Liverpool before the September 1 deadline, it may be that the Reds try again in the New Year and continue for the first half of the season with their current attacking options. Don’t be surprised if there is no Plan B.”

Isak’s situation adds to a dire window for Newcastle, who have missed out on James Trafford, Benjamin Sesko, Bryan Mbeumo, Matheus Cunha, Joao Pedro and Liam Delap.

So, it is hardly surprising that Football Insider’s Pete O’Rourke is reporting that their ‘transfer decision’ on Anthony Gordon and Bruno Guimaraes is that they ‘won’t consider any bids’ for each player.

O’Rourke said: “I don’t think it’ll affect any other transfers.

“Bruno Guimaraes – it seems with that social media post – is fully committed to Newcastle, and I don’t think Newcastle would even consider letting Anthony Gordon go either.

“It does seem the player is happy at Newcastle as well, leading the line in the absence of Alexander Isak.”