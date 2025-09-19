Newcastle legend Alan Shearer thinks Ruben Amorim is likely to “die on his sword” and could be sacked this weekend if Man Utd lose heavily.

The Red Devils have made a poor start to the new season with just four points from their opening four Premier League matches, while they are already out of the League Cup.

Man Utd finished last season in 15th position in the Premier League and they are showing similar form this season with Amorim’s side currently 14th.

There have been conflicting reports about whether Amorim’s job is under threat with claims he will be given the next three games to impress, while another report insists he will only come under pressure if it looks like Man Utd will miss out on European qualification again.

But Shearer reckons a heavy defeat against Chelsea over the weekend could be enough to tip the scale in the wrong direction for Amorim.

Former England striker Shearer told Betfair: “It was men against boys last weekend at the Etihad. They were miles apart in terms of ability, system, attitude and whatever else you want to name despite what Man United have spent in the summer.

“I don’t think they can afford to be beaten like that again this weekend. If they were then you’d have to fear for what’s going to happen going forward for the manager.

“Something must improve rapidly. Man United can’t be lingering in 14th/15th/16th in the Premier League. There hasn’t been an improvement at all up to now and that can’t continue with what they spent.

“There has to be something that gets them going and if that doesn’t happen quickly then everyone knows the rules when it comes to football management.

“It’s on both the manager and players but I do think there’s a lot in the system and despite what the manager says, he’s not going to change his ways, he’ll stick to that system.

“He’s either going to die on his sword or get the success that he needs. At the minute it looks really negative, and I don’t think a lot of those players are suited to the system.

“Amorim knows, he believes, and he will either keep or lose his job. It’s a really interesting weekend and one where he can’t take another beating like they did last weekend.”

Speaking after Man Utd suffered a 3-0 defeat to Man City in the Manchester Derby last weekend, Gary Neville insisted that Amorim will be “in trouble” if the Red Devils are still in the same league position next month.

Neville said on Sky Sports: “Man Utd are 14th, we’re only four games in.

“We can’t be getting into October where Man Utd are 14th or 15th in the league otherwise the manager will be in trouble. They have to start winning quickly.

“Next week if they lose [against Chelsea], they would go to 15th and 16th. It’s five games in and before you know it you’re in October and they’re in the bottom half of the table. And that’s where they can’t be, having spent £200million and giving him a pre-season.

“There’s got to be a turnaround pretty quickly, and the manager’s idea has got to land very quickly with the players.

“I’m worried about the manager, I’m worried about what’s going to happen in this next few weeks.

“I don’t think it’s a time for panic, but I’ve seen this before, we’ve seen this film.”

