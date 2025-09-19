Premier League club Arsenal have decided to move on from executive vice-chair Tim Lewis.

Lewis has been at Arsenal since 2007, advising the club’s ownership group, Kroenke Sports & Entertainment (KSE).

He became a director five years ago and was promoted in March 2023 after successfully navigating the Gunners through the Covid-19 pandemic.

The 62-year-old corporate lawyer is a close ally of Arsenal owner Stan Kroenke but is set to leave in a ‘significant shake-up of the club’s board’, per Ornstein of The Athletic.

The highly reputable journalist says Lewis will leave his role after 18 years in a ‘shock exit’, with Josh Kroenke continuing to ‘play an increasingly prominent role’ and managing director Richard Garlick ‘set to become chief executive officer’.

KSE plans to make ‘further additions’ with two representatives ‘bringing the family closer’, and film producer, director and Arsenal season-ticket holder Ben Winston will also join.

Lewis should be a big miss for the Gunners having been ‘instrumental’ in getting the summer signing of Ebere Eze over the line, much in part to his ‘close relationship’ with Crystal Palace chairman Steve Parish.

He also has a ‘strong relationship’ with first-team manager Mikel Arteta, the report says.

An Arsenal statement confirmed the news on Friday morning.

Co-Chair, Josh Kroenke said: “We are delighted to promote Rich to CEO after an incredibly successful period as Managing Director of Arsenal.

“Rich has made an enormous impact on all fronts as we continue to strive to win major trophies, be financially sustainable and put our supporters at the heart of everything.

“At this moment, we would like to thank Tim for his continued dedication and commitment to Arsenal in a period of transformational change for the club. He has played a pivotal role and ensured we are in a great position to continue to deliver our strategy in our ambition to win major trophies.

“In keeping with our desire to always move forward, we will strengthen our Board with some exciting additions who will bring vast experience to the club across a wide range of professions.

“The group know and love Arsenal, and will bring a different skillset and expertise while injecting fresh thinking and energy to support us all to achieve our ambitions.”

The Athletic reported back in 2022 that Lewis played an integral part in getting Arteta to sign a three-year contract extension.

He was a ‘key figure in the dialogue surrounding the nature and terms of the contract’, it is claimed.

