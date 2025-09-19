Liverpool ‘approve’ £105m sale in 2026 to Real Madrid as Xabi Alonso’s ‘new wish’ is revealed

Alexis Mac Allister and Ryan Gravenberch have both been linked to Real Madrid.

Liverpool have given their approval to the huge €120m (£105m) sale of Alexis Mac Allister to Real Madrid in 2026, according to reports.

The Reds have made some big moves of their own in the summer transfer market with Alexander Isak, Florian Wirtz, Jeremie Frimpong, Hugo Ekitike, Milos Kerkez and Giovanni Leoni all coming in for big money.

Liverpool also moved on a number of players to recoup some of the money they spent with Luis Diaz and Darwin Nunez two of the biggest names, while they got a fee from Real Madrid so that Trent Alexander-Arnold could play for them in the Club World Cup.

And the Reds are under threat from Real Madrid again in the upcoming summer transfer window with Ibrahima Konate linked with a free transfer to the La Liga outfit.

Now both Mac Allister and Ryan Gravenberch are being touted as potential future signings for Xabi Alonso’s side as they look to improve their midfield.

When asked about a potential future in La Liga earlier this year, Mac Allister replied: “Yes, why not?

“It’s a country I like a lot and I’ve visited it several times, and, above all, because of the language and the culture, it’s very similar to Argentina. I would definitely like to play in Spain one day.

“But right now, I’m very comfortable at Liverpool and I don’t think about what might happen in the future.”

Mac Allister’s father also spoke about a potential move from Liverpool to La Liga, he told Picado TV: “For now, I don’t think so (leaving Liverpool). Time will tell. Alexis is very happy where he is. He lives in Manchester, and on the block where he lives is Robertson, Gomez, and four blocks away is Licha (Lisandro) Martinez.

“Alexis speaks English well, understands the rules of the game, and converses with people.

“I think it’s been the best thing he’s had, and that’s why the adaptation was easier.”

And now Spanish outlet Defensa Central claims that ‘several intermediaries have informed Real Madrid that Liverpool has given their approval for the transfer of Mac Allister in 2026.’

In more detail, the report adds: ‘Xabi Alonso is going to insist on signing a central midfielder, and Alexis Mac Allister is starting to come into his own. His situation at Liverpool has changed, to the point that he could leave Anfield for an offer of around 120 million euros . This, at least, is what various intermediaries are telling Real Madrid.’.

‘Of the five Liverpool games he’s played this season in which he’s been available, Mac Allister has played just half the minutes: 229 of 450. He’s also been a substitute twice and has been substituted in every game he’s started. He has yet to complete 90 minutes in any game.

‘This trend suggests that Alexis Mac Allister might not be as important to Arne Slot this season, which would open the door to a move to Real Madrid. And intermediaries have been quick to call Real Madrid to keep an eye on what’s happening at Anfield.’

Another Spanish website, Fichajes, insists that Mac Allister’s team-mate Gravenberch is Alonso’s ‘new wish’ for Real Madrid and has ‘set its sights’ on the Netherlands international.

With Liverpool’s asking price apparently set at €75m, Real Madrid see the valuation of Gravenberch as ‘affordable’ and Alonso ‘considers him a cornerstone of his system and a player who could make a difference in high-stakes matches’.