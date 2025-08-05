Liverpool choose two ‘alternatives’ to ‘ideal’ Slot signing amid verdict on ‘Isak or bust’ U-turn

According to reports, Liverpool have an ‘ideal’ solution to their problem at centre-back, though they also have two ‘alternatives’ as backup options.

This summer has been hugely successful for Liverpool, who have invested around £260m to land most of their priority targets.

Hugo Ekitike, Florian Wirtz, Jeremie Frimpong and Milos Kerkez are their standout additions as they head into the 2024/25 campaign with a stronger squad than last season.

Still, Liverpool’s summer business is not done as they are looking to take advantage of Alexander Isak‘s willingness to leave Newcastle by completing an extraordinary move for the world-class striker.

Liverpool have already failed with one offer for the Newcastle sensation, but they could return with an improved bid once their Premier League rivals land a replacement.

READ: Newcastle fans should stop being ‘cringey’ and accept that ‘greedy’ Isak will ‘cheat’ with Liverpool



The Reds already arguably have the best attack in the world, but the arrival of Isak would make this certain as they look to retain the Premier League and win the Champions League in 2025/26.

Still, if there is a weak spot in Liverpool’s side, it is at centre-back as they are short of options following Jarell Quansah’s move to Bayer Leverkusen.

Liverpool decided to cash in on Quansah after he slipped behind Ibrahima Konate in the pecking order, but his exit means they would be in trouble if the Frenchman, Virgil van Dijk and/or Joe Gomez get injured in the early weeks of the new season.

Amid reports linking Liverpool with Crystal Palace and England star Marc Guehi, a report from The Athletic claims they have an ‘ideal’ solution and two internal ‘alternatives’ in mind.

MORE LIVERPOOL COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Liverpool receive huge boost as Newcastle make Isak ‘transfer U-turn’ as agent gives promising update

👉 Liverpool dealt double blow as key Reds star ‘to leave’ in 2026 as Real Madrid ‘finalise’ signing

👉 Ten-striker transfer domino starts with Sesko to Newcastle and ends with Wissa via Isak to Liverpool



The report claims:

‘Ideally, Slot would like another defender so he has strong competition for places, and a number of young players have been considered. ‘The alternative is turning to either Ryan Gravenberch or Wataru Endo to fill in if Virgil van Dijk, Ibrahima Konate or Joe Gomez are not available.’

It is also noted that it is ‘Isak or bust’ for Liverpool, though they could change their mind on one condition.