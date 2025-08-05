According to reports, Liverpool have already come up with a three-part ‘plan’ to get more out of Alexander Isak than rivals Newcastle United.

Liverpool are looking to finish this summer transfer window with a bang as they have made an audacious move for Isak.

The Reds have already invested around £260m in this summer’s window to land Hugo Ekitike, Florian Wirtz, Milos Kerkez and Jeremie Frimpong, but they have the financial wriggle room to secure further additions.

The exits of Luis Diaz and Jarell Quansah have raised funds, and in a further boost, Darwin Nunez is expected to follow these two players in leaving amid interest from the Saudi Pro League.

Liverpool are already spoiled for choice in attacking areas, but Isak is widely reported to be a dream signing for the Premier League holders and they are unwilling to pass up the opportunity to secure his services.

For most of this summer, a move for Isak had been considered unfeasible as he is under contract until 2028 and Newcastle were adamant on retaining their prized asset.

However, Isak’s situation has drastically changed in recent weeks as he’s informed Newcastle of his desire to leave and join Liverpool, thus weakening their negotiating power.

Newcastle appear to be laying the groundwork for Isak’s exit as they are targeting Benjamin Sesko and Yoane Wissa, while Liverpool are planning for life with the world-class striker.

Liverpool have already had an overall package worth around £120m turned down by Newcastle as they demand a reported fee of £150m, but Football Insider are reporting that ‘the Merseysiders have not given up on signing the Swede despite their private claim they will not increase their offer for him’.

There’s no doubting Isak’s ability, but his injury record is an issue and the report points out that this is ‘one complicating factor’ for the Reds.

Despite this, it is also noted that ‘Liverpool’s sports science staff are convinced they can deal better with Isak’s injury issues than Newcastle’ and have come up with a three-part ‘plan’.

