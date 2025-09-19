Man Utd told Ruben Amorim is ‘trying to get sacked’ like one former Tottenham boss

Man Utd boss Ruben Amorim is giving the same energy as former Tottenham boss Juande Ramos when “he was trying to get sacked”, according to ex-Spurs star David Bentley.

The Red Devils have made a disappointing start to the new Premier League season with Amorim’s side taking just four points from their opening four matches.

Man Utd finished last season in 15th place and without European qualification, while Amorim’s team are currently 14th and heading for a similar kind of season unless they turn it around.

Amorim recently publicly refused to change his philosophy and formation after Man Utd lost 3-0 to arch-rivals Man City in the Manchester Derby.

There have been some rumours that the Red Devils could consider a change if he doesn’t perform over the next three fixtures against Chelsea, Brentford and Sunderland, while other reports claim he retains the full support of the Man Utd board.

And now former Tottenham and Blackburn Rovers star Bentley insists he is getting the same feeling from Amorim as he had when former Spurs boss Ramos was on the way to being sacked.

Bentley told talkSPORT: “I get the (same) sense from Ruben Amorim at Man United that I got from Juande Ramos.

“You know when you can see that positivity and energy? You like anything. It’s like your missus in the morning. You’re like, ‘yeah, positive day today, can’t wait to go to bed tonight.’

“But then you get that positive energy that’s within the football club and the manager projects that.

“Then slowly, you see the wheels turn. Then he’s turning up as if he can’t be bothered.

“He started making us train in the evenings and he started doing random things. It was like he was trying to get sacked. You felt it.

“After being so excited, that was a big sort of negative for me when I look back and reflect on it.”

Bentley added: “It was a difficult start to life at Tottenham.

“I think in the pre-season, we played Roma at home. I scored a couple of goals.

“I think we played Celtic away in Amsterdam. I scored there. But as a team, and me individually, we were flying into the season.

“Then it was the summer that (Robbie) Keano left, (Dimitar) Berbatov went. And you just had the drama, we didn’t replace him quickly enough.”

When asked about the Tottenham players’ reaction to those transfers, Bentley continued: “(Daniel) Levy was dragging the deal out, how he does. So it caused a little bit (of sulking).”

