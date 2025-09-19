Liverpool warned it will take ‘bigger offer’ than £35m to get Guehi done in January for two reasons

Liverpool have been warned it will now take a “bigger offer” to land Marc Guehi from Crystal Palace in the January transfer window, according to reports.

The Reds have made a good start to the new Premier League season after the Liverpool hierarchy backed Arne Slot with eight new signings.

As well as two back-up goalkeepers, Liverpool brought in Hugo Ekitike, Alexander Isak, Florian Wirtz, Jeremie Frimpong, Milos Kerkez and Giovanni Leoni.

Liverpool could have capped off the perfect transfer window on deadline day by signing Guehi – but Crystal Palace decided to pull the plug on a deal at the last minute.

Guehi was in the middle of his medical when the deal collapsed after Liverpool agreed a £35m fee with Palace, and the Reds are expected to go back in for the England international in January.

There had been speculation that Liverpool could expect a £10m discount in the winter on the fee they had previously agreed but now former Manchester United and Tottenham scout Mick Brown – who remains well-connected in the Premier League – insists Crystal Palace will now be asking for as much as £50m.

READ: Crazy stats of Mohamed Salah: Atletico, Howe victims of unique new records set by Liverpool legend

Brown told Football Insider: “Obviously, a lot of clubs are interested in signing Guehi.

“I don’t think it’s impossible that we’ll see him move on in January because yes, Crystal Palace won’t want to lose him, but if somebody comes in with £40-50million it might get it done.

“It’s above the fee Liverpool were willing to pay, but £35million in the summer is different to £35million when you’re half way through the season and relying on your captain.

“So it’ll take a bit of a bigger offer to get it done, but if somebody told you you could sign England’s first-choice centre-back for £40million in this market, you’d snap their hand off, it’s a bargain.

“So if somebody gets an injury or feels they’re in desperate need of a centre-back, they may well go to Crystal Palace and see if a deal can be done.

“If not, he’ll be going on a free and he’ll get a fair whack of the money himself with a signing-on bonus and all of that, so it’s a win-win for him.”

MORE LIVERPOOL COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Mailbox: Why Liverpool ‘win half the match’ before kick-off and ‘lucky’ argument is nonsense

👉 Big Weekend: Arsenal v Man City, Liverpool, Ollie Watkins, Ruben Amorim

👉 Liverpool ‘approve’ £105m sale in 2026 to Real Madrid as Xabi Alonso’s ‘new wish’ is revealed



Liverpool boss Slot has revealed his “disappointment” at failing to sign Guehi on deadline day with the Crystal Palace captain “expecting to come”.

Slot told Sky Sports: “For us it was of course a disappointment, for the player I assume, as well, because he was expecting to come to us.

“I try to put myself in the player’s shoes, but that can happen with a player from us as well, maybe a player wanted to leave but in the end couldn’t because we couldn’t get a player we wanted.

“That happens in football many times and the good thing in football is, especially after the international break, everybody comes back, accepts the situation and knows he has to perform well.”