Liverpool head coach Arne Slot admits missing out on Marc Guehi is a “pity” but insists his centre-back depth is fine, noting that two midfielders “can play there”.

The Reds had a dream summer transfer window, securing most of their top targets, investing around £415million after winning the Premier League.

Alexander Isak, Florian Wirtz, Hugo Ekitike, Jeremie Frimpong and Milos Kerkez were Liverpool’s most notable signings, while they received significant fees for Luis Diaz, Darwin Nunez and Jarell Quansah.

Liverpool were dealt a blow on deadline day when they missed out on Crystal Palace captain Guehi.

The Premier League champions targeted Guehi for most of the summer window and reached a £35m agreement with Palace on deadline day, but the deal fell through following the London club’s failure to sign a replacement.

Guehi’s contract expires at the end of 2025/26, so the door remains open and Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that the 25-year-old is expected to leave Palace as a free agent.

There’s no doubt that missing out on Guehi is a blow to Liverpool, but after landing all of their other top targets, including £100m Wirtz and £135m Isak, it’s hardly the end of the world.

Reflecting on deadline day, Liverpool boss Slot praised the transfer team for finalising the British-record deal for Isak, and noted that denying they were “close” to signing Guehi would be “ridiculous”.

“A lot happened on the final day. I am most pleased that we got the deal for Alexander Isak over the line. Everyone at the club worked so hard to get it done,” Slot said.

“It would be a bit ridiculous to deny that we were close to signing Guehi. That is so out in the open. But these things happen.

“It probably happened to our players where they were close to signing for other clubs and then things change in the last moment. We would have liked to sign him, of course.

“If we feel we can strengthen the team, we never hesitate to do so and that is what we tried to do.

“It is a pity for us and the player but he is in a good place at Palace, where he won the FA Cup and Community Shield. Let’s see what the future brings for him and us.”

Slot added that there is plenty of centre-back depth, noting that midfielders Ryan Gravenberch and Wataru Endo are capable of playing there.

The Dutchman added: “Against Arsenal, Ibou [Konate] and Virgil [van Dijk] were outstanding and then Joe Gomez came in and was outstanding, too. Giovanni Leoni had his first call-up, Ryan and Wataru can play there so it isn’t like we don’t have options there.”

