Federico Chiesa is fit and firing again but his Liverpool future remains in doubt even after the transfer deadline passed.

Liverpool won the Premier League title in Chiesa’s first season in England but they did so without much of a direct impact from the Italy striker, whose injury problems reared up soon after his switch from Juventus.

Chiesa made just six Premier League appearances under Arne Slot for the champions as they raced ahead of the chasing pack without him.

The Reds have signed Alexander Isak, Hugo Ekitike and Florian Wirtz but Chiesa played in all of their league matches before the international break, scoring a first Premier League goal against Bournemouth on opening night.

While the 27-year-old has made some headway on his return to fitness, the arrival of Isak and an unfortunate turn of events in Liverpool’s Champions League plans are threatening to drag summertime doubts over his future into the autumn.

UEFA rules dictate that clubs playing in the Champions League, Europa League or Conference League can name 25 players but that four must be club-trained and another four association-trained.

According to the Liverpool Echo, the Reds’ failure to sign Crystal Palace captain Marc Guehi on transfer deadline day – as a player who developed at another English club he would have been an association-trained player – left them in need of a home-grown player.

“Chiesa was omitted from the European squad for the group stages as teenage winger Rio Ngumoha was needed to complete the quota,” reports Paul Gorst.

That’s difficult news for any player to take and has further amplified speculation about a possible departure.

The potential destinations for Chiesa and any other Premier League player with the transfer window closed are few and far between but interest from the Turkish Super Lig has emerged.

The Reds have moved to clarify their stance despite the attentions of Besiktas, whose league rivals Trabzonspor demonstrated the later transfer deadline by becoming the new temporary home of Manchester United goalkeeper Andre Onana.

“Liverpool won’t encourage any interest in Federico Chiesa after Besiktas were linked with the Italian forward,” writes Gorst.

“The Turkish Super Lig side have reportedly held exploratory talks with Anfield chiefs over the 27-year-old. But Liverpool are determined to retain [Chiesa] – despite him being left out of the 23-man squad for the Champions League group stages.”

Chiesa has had to deal with being on the fringes of the Liverpool team after feeling that he was frozen out at Juventus, but he has been able to make his presence felt when he’s been available.

He made a handful of cup appearances last season and managed to score in both the FA Cup and the Carabao Cup, but he also got some minutes in the Champions League and will not be appearing in the league phase this season.

Liverpool return to Premier League action against Burnley on Sunday and all eyes will be on whether Isak finally makes his debut for the club. The involvement or otherwise of Chiesa will be noteworthy too.